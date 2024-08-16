Postal services of Kyrgyzstan and Türkiye join hands to promote e-commerce

News Central Asia (nCa)

The Kyrgyz Post and Turkish Post have signed an agreement to create new products in the field of e-commerce, logistics and cargo handling, as well as to develop trade exchanges between the two countries.

As reported by Akchabar, this is the first step in a strategic partnership between the two companies. The document was signed during the international forum E- com KG 2024 in Bishkek. It was organized by Kyrgyz Pochtasy OJSC and aimed at developing e-commerce.

The purpose of the forum was to assist in improving professional skills, as well as increasing sales of goods and services among entrepreneurs of Central Asian countries in the field of cross-border trade in postal world markets through B2B, B2C and online trading platforms

More than 1 thousand people took part in the forum. The event brought together leading e-commerce experts, entrepreneurs, investors and innovators, as well as postal organizations from Estonia, Turkmenistan and Turkey. /// nCa, 16 August 2024

 

