Air Cargo Review – Central Asia and Caucasus – Part Four

Turkmenistan

Fleet Expansion and Modernization

Turkmenistan Airlines has made significant strides in modernizing and expanding its cargo fleet. In March 2023, the airline took delivery of its first Airbus A330-200P2F cargo aircraft, marking Central Asia’s first Passenger-to-Freighter (P2F) converted widebody. This aircraft, registered as EZ-F429, arrived in Ashgabat in May 2023. This acquisition is part of Turkmenistan’s 2030 national civil aviation roadmap, aiming to boost the country’s air cargo capabilities significantly.

In April 2023, Turkmenistan Airlines received its second Airbus A330-200P2F, registered as EZ-F430. These aircraft, powered by Rolls-Royce Trent 772B-60 engines, are expected to become the main links between Asia and Europe, facilitating transit via the large logistics center at Ashgabat Airport. The introduction of these widebody freighters marks a significant enhancement in the airline’s operational capacity, allowing it to serve new routes to South Korea and various European destinations, including the Czech Republic and Germany.

Route Network Expansion

Turkmenistan Airlines has been actively expanding its cargo route network. Since July 2023, the airline has been operating weekly cargo flights to Milan (Italy) and Shenzhen (China), leveraging its newly acquired Airbus A330-200P2F aircraft. This expansion is part of the airline’s strategy to position Ashgabat as a central hub for international cargo transportation. Additionally, the airline has started collaborating with Challenge Airlines, a Belgian cargo carrier, to operate flights from Liege (Belgium) to Ningbo (China) with a stop in Ashgabat. This collaboration underscores Ashgabat Airport’s growing role as a key transit and logistics hub in Central Asia.

Infrastructure Enhancements

Ashgabat Airport is being positioned as a major cargo and logistics hub in the region. The airport boasts modern equipment and highly qualified staff capable of ensuring safe and efficient cargo operations. These capabilities have attracted other international cargo carriers, such as Cargolux, MNG Airlines, Moalem Aviation, and Mongolian Airlines, further enhancing Turkmenistan’s connectivity and logistical infrastructure.

Kyrgyzstan

Fleet Expansion

Kyrgyzstan’s AeroStan has significantly expanded its fleet, adding another Boeing 747-200F freighter in March 2023. This addition brought the carrier’s total fleet to five widebody cargo aircraft, which includes three Boeing 747-200Fs and two Airbus A300B4-200Fs. AeroStan, based at Bishkek Manas Airport, operates flights to destinations across Asia, China, Africa, Central America, and South America. The expansion of its fleet underscores AeroStan’s strategic growth and its role as a key player in the regional air cargo market.

Operational Focus

AeroStan, established in 2008, is an air cargo charter operator that leverages Kyrgyzstan’s strategic location to connect various global markets. The airline’s diverse fleet and extensive route network allow it to cater to a wide range of cargo types and industries, positioning Kyrgyzstan as a vital link in the global air cargo supply chain.

Azerbaijan

Silk Way West Airlines

Fleet Expansion and Modernization

Silk Way West Airlines, based in Baku, is the leading cargo airline in the Caspian and Central Asian regions, with an annual cargo turnover exceeding 500,000 tons. Based at Heydar Aliyev International Airport in Baku, the airline operates approximately 350 monthly scheduled flights to 40 destinations around the world. The airline has been expanding its fleet and capabilities significantly. In October 2023, Silk Way West took delivery of its first Boeing 777 Freighter, followed by a second 777 Freighter in December 2023. These aircraft, part of a larger order that includes five 777Fs and two 777-8Fs, enhance the airline’s capacity and operational efficiency. The Boeing 777 Freighters, known for their large payload capacity and extended range, will allow Silk Way West to expand its long-haul operations and reduce transit times.

Route Network Expansion

Silk Way West Airlines has been actively expanding its route network. In 2023, the airline launched new cargo routes to Houston, Los Angeles, and other major destinations in the Americas. The airline’s network also includes regular flights to Chicago and Dallas, making it a significant player in the transcontinental cargo market. In addition, Silk Way West operates routes to key locations in the Middle East and Central Asia, including Dammam and Tashkent, enhancing its strategic presence in these regions.

Strategic Partnerships and Collaborations

Silk Way West has forged several strategic partnerships to enhance its operational capabilities. In November 2023, the airline joined the cargo.one online booking platform, providing a user-friendly interface that simplifies booking processes and optimizes capacity utilization. This move is expected to reduce costs and improve efficiency. Additionally, the airline has signed a component pool agreement with Turkish Technic, ensuring access to spare parts and maintenance services for its Boeing 777 fleet. These partnerships are crucial for maintaining high operational standards and meeting the growing demand for air cargo services.

In July 2024, Silk Way West Airlines signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with China Henan Aviation Group to enhance air cargo connectivity and efficiency between Zhengzhou, China, and Baku, Azerbaijan. This partnership aims to build a robust dual-hub cooperation model that spans the Asia-Pacific region and connects Europe, America, and Africa. The initiative will significantly increase the frequency of all-cargo routes between Zhengzhou and Baku, positioning Zhengzhou as a key hub for the Asia-Pacific region and Baku as a central hub for Europe and beyond.

Future Plans

Currently, Silk Way West operates an all-Boeing fleet comprising two Boeing 777Fs, seven Boeing 747-400Fs, and five Boeing 747-8Fs. The airline has ordered two next-generation 777-8 Freighters and two Airbus A350 Freighters, which will further enhance its fleet’s efficiency and reduce its environmental footprint. These new aircraft will support Silk Way West’s strategic goals of expanding its global network and providing reliable and efficient air cargo services.

Georgia

Geo Sky

Fleet Expansion and New Routes

In December 2023, Georgian Wings added a Boeing 737-300 to its fleet, enabling the launch of new international routes. The airline currently operates flights from Tbilisi to Batumi, Baku, Tashkent, Aktau, and Chisinau. Geo Sky’s expansion into passenger services is part of a broader strategy to diversify its business and transform Tbilisi International Airport into a hub for air travel between Europe and Asia.

Diversification into Passenger Services

Geo Sky, a Georgian cargo airline, has diversified its operations by launching a passenger division under the brand Georgian Wings. In July 2023, Georgian Wings began operating scheduled passenger flights between Tbilisi and Batumi using a 70-seat ATR 72-500 turboprop. This move aims to enhance domestic connectivity and leverage Georgia’s strategic location for international expansion. The airline plans to add new routes to cities in Turkey, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, and Moldova, further strengthening its regional presence.

Camex Airlines

Fleet Expansion and International Expansion

Georgia-based Camex Airlines has been growing its all-cargo fleet, adding a Boeing 737-800SF (MSN 33800) in March 2023. The aircraft, converted by Aeronautical Engineers Inc. and leased from World Star Aviation, joins the carrier’s existing Boeing-converted 737-800BCF. Camex Airlines plans to set up a subsidiary in Slovenia, named CAMEX Adria Airlines, further extending its reach and capabilities in the European market.

Kutaisi International Airport Development

Kutaisi International Airport is set to become Georgia’s only airport without restrictions on the type of operated aircraft. This development includes the design of a new 3500-meter-long runway and additional airport infrastructure. Once completed, the new runway will pave the way for launching true long-haul operations, both passenger and cargo, creating a new air cargo center in Kutaisi. This project is included in Georgia’s “Vision 2030” development strategy, aiming to improve the country’s air cargo transportation potential.

Armenia

Lufthansa Cargo Operations

In July 2023, Lufthansa Cargo launched its first scheduled air cargo services from Frankfurt to Yerevan, Armenia. These flights, operated once a week using Boeing 777F freighters, integrate Armenia into the global air cargo network. The introduction of these services is expected to enhance Armenia’s connectivity and logistical infrastructure, facilitating efficient cargo transport between Europe and the Caucasus region.

Conclusion

The air cargo sectors in Central Asia, the Caspian region, and the Caucasus are experiencing significant growth and development. Strategic investments in fleet expansion, infrastructure improvements, and international partnerships are driving these countries toward becoming pivotal hubs in the global air cargo network. This transformation is expected to enhance their logistical capabilities, foster economic growth, and improve connectivity across the greater region.

Several questions remain open, such as which airports will assume the role of key cargo hubs, how major transit cargo flows between Europe and Asia will be established, and how competition among cargo airlines within the region will evolve. One thing is clear: the air cargo sector is poised for significant and exciting development. /// nCa, 16 August 2024 (cross post from aircargo.atocomm.eu) [CONCLUDED]