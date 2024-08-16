A meeting with representatives of the Association of International Road Carriers of the Republic of Turkiye was held in Istanbul

News Central Asia (nCa)

On August 16, 2024, the Consul General of Turkmenistan in the Republic of Turkiye M. Ovezov met with the leaders of the Association of International Road Carriers of the Republic of Turkey (UND). Representatives of the Transport and Logistics Center of Turkmenistan also took part in the meeting.
During the meeting, the parties discussed new innovative approaches and solutions for the development of transport and logistics, ensuring their sustainability and stability, identifying new opportunities for using digital technologies to improve the maintenance of transport infrastructure, expanding international support in the field of transport and strengthening cooperation between Turkmenistan and the UND.


Noting the need and urgency of ensuring sustainable transport communications for the whole world, the parties emphasized the fundamentally important role of sustainable transport and the implementation of international initiatives of Turkmenistan in this area.
The parties also noted the importance of the active position of the two countries in increasing the volume of transit traffic in the region. The interlocutors were unanimous in their opinion about the enormous prospects opening up in connection with the radical reconstruction and development of Turkmenistan’s international transport networks.

/// nCa, 16 August 2024 (in cooperation with Embassy of Turkmenistan in Turkiye)

 

