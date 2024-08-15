Foreign ministers of Turkmenistan and Türkiye in political consultations

On August 14, 2024, political consultations were held in Ankara between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan and the Republic of Türkiye.

The Turkmen delegation was headed by Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov, and the Turkish delegation was headed by Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkey Hakan Fidan.

During the meeting, the parties noted the traditionally high level of interstate relations, dynamically and successfully developing thanks to the efforts of the Presidents of the two states and the National Leader of the Turkmen people, the Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan.

It was emphasized that contacts at the highest and high levels, as well as regular consultations between the foreign ministries of the two countries, are an important factor in advancing relations. In this context, special attention is paid to the planned visits and meetings this year.

The diplomats discussed a wide range of issues in the context of further development of political and diplomatic ties, expansion of inter-parliamentary cooperation, and strengthening of the legal framework. The ministers confirmed that Turkmenistan and the Republic of Türkiye attach great importance to both bilateral cooperation in the trade, economic and humanitarian spheres, as well as interaction within international and regional structures.

Speaking about the need for coordinated actions to expand economic activity, the parties noted the role of the Interstate Turkmen-Turkish Commission on Economic Cooperation and the Turkmen-Turkish Business Council. Issues of partnership in the energy and transport sectors were discussed.

The parties also considered issues of expanding cultural dialogue. Interest was expressed in developing partnerships in the areas of science, education, sports, and healthcare.

In addition, on August 13, Turkmen-Turkish consultations on consular issues, consultations on inventory and improvement of the legal framework of bilateral relations, as well as a meeting of the heads of the information security departments of the foreign ministries of Turkmenistan and Türkiye were held in the building of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye.

Representatives of the Foreign Ministries of Turkmenistan and Türkiye, as well as relevant departments of the two countries, took part in the consultations.

During the consultations on consular issues, the parties discussed in detail a number of issues in the consular and visa sphere. Proposals for the exchange of experience between the consular services of Turkmenistan and the Republic of Türkiye were considered.

Representatives of the foreign policy departments of the two countries reviewed in detail the list of current interstate, intergovernmental and interdepartmental agreements and treaties, as well as draft documents under consideration by the parties.

In the area of ​​information security, the parties discussed promising areas of bilateral cooperation in the field of ensuring cybersecurity, as well as countering possible threats associated with the use of virtual technologies.

In addition, during the visit to Türkiye, the delegation of Turkmenistan headed by Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov honored the memory of Makhtumkuli Fragi and laid flowers at the monument to the classic of Turkmen poet and thinker, erected in the Turkmenistan Park in Ankara. /// nCa, 15 August 2024 (in cooperation with MFA Turkmenistan)