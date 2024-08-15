ECI President Meets with Tajikistan’s Culture Minister to Enhance Collaborative Initiatives

In a significant step toward enhancing cultural collaboration among the ECO Cultural Institute (ECI) and the ECO member states, Dr. Saad S. Khan, President ECI, called on H.E. Ms. Matlubakhon Sattoriyon, Honourable Minister of Culture of the Republic of Tajikistan, on August 5, 2024.

Minister Sattoriyon expressed her enthusiasm for deepening ties with ECI and reiterated Tajikistan’s commitment to participate actively in upcoming cultural programs and events organized by the Institute.

During the meeting, Dr. Saad S. Khan and H.E. Ms. Matlubakhon Sattoriyon exchanged valuable insights on promoting cultural exchange programs, preserving cultural heritage, and fostering artistic collaborations within the ECO region.The meeting highlighted both sides’ commitment to exploring new avenues for collaborative projects that celebrate and promote the rich culture of Tajikistan.

In furthering collaboration, the ECI President requested that the Culture Ministry of Tajikistan designate a national cultural center in Tajikistan to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the ECI, acting as the ECI Coordination Unit in the country. This initiative aims to streamline communication and cooperation between the ECI and Tajikistan’s cultural institutions for facilitating ECI’s activities pertinent to Tajikistan.

Additionally, the ECI President proposed that the ECI is willing to organize a photo exhibition showcasing tourist attractions of the ECO member states on the sidelines of the International Book Fair scheduled to be held in Dushanbe in October 2024.

Moreover, Dr. Saad S. Khan suggested that the Culture Ministry of Tajikistan may host ECO meetings in the area of culture that are supposed to be held every two years, including meetings of Heads of National TVs, National Radios, National Libraries, and News Agencies of the ECO member states. These meetings aim to facilitate collaboration and exchange of ideas among cultural institutions within the ECO region.

The Culture Minister of Tajikistan warmly welcomed the proposals put forth by the ECI President during their meeting, indicating a shared commitment to enhancing cultural cooperation and promoting mutual understanding within the ECO region. /// nCa, 15 August 2024 (in cooperation with ECI)