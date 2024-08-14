Foreign minister of Turkmenistan visits Türkiye, meets President Erdogan

The deputy prime minister and foreign minister of Turkmenistan, Rashid Meredov, is visiting Türkiye, 13-14 August 2024.

Meeting with President Erdogan

On August 13, 2024, President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan received Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov, who is on a visit to Ankara.

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan conveyed greetings and best wishes to the President of the Republic of Turkey from the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

During the meeting, a wide range of issues related to cooperation in the political-diplomatic, trade-economic and cultural-humanitarian spheres were discussed.

The parties expressed deep satisfaction with the pace of development of cooperation between Turkmenistan and Turkey, emphasizing their mutual desire to further strengthen partnership in bilateral and multilateral formats.

An exchange of views also took place on current issues on the regional and international agenda of mutual interest.

Cooperation with Turksoy

On August 13, 2024, as part of a visit to Turkey, the delegation of Turkmenistan headed by Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov held a meeting with the Secretary General of the International Organization of Turkic Culture (TURKSOY) Sultan Rayev, during which a detailed exchange of views took place on holding joint events dedicated to the announcement of the ancient Turkmen city of Anau as the cultural capital of the Turkic world and the announcement of 2024 as the “Year of the great poet and thinker of the Turkic world – Makhtumkuli Fragi”.

An important topic of the meeting was the popularization of the work of the great poet and thinker Makhtumkuli Fragi and the cultural significance of the ancient Turkmen city of Anau within the framework of TURKSOY, UNESCO and other international organizations.

The parties also discussed the current state and priorities for the development of cooperation. At the same time, the fruitful nature of Turkmenistan’s interaction with TURKSOY, aimed at preserving, studying and popularizing the rich cultural heritage of the Turkic-speaking peoples in the world, was noted.

The Turkmen delegation noted that Turkmenistan aims to expand all possible interaction with the International Organization of Turkic Culture.

Also, at the TURKSOY headquarters, members of the Turkmen delegation viewed an exhibition of paintings and books dedicated to the 300th anniversary of the birth of the great Turkmen classic Makhtumkuli Fragi. /// nCa, 14 August 2024 (in cooperation with MFA Turkmenistan)