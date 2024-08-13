News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

  

Home » The ECI hosts Seminar on Peace and Cultural Heritage

The ECI hosts Seminar on Peace and Cultural Heritage

By

The ECO Cultural Institute (ECI), in cooperation with International Council of Museums (ICOM), International Peace Heritage Institute and Iranian Peace studies Scientific Association, has held a Seminar regarding the role of cultural diplomacy in creating peace.

In this Seminar H.E. Dr. Saad S.Khan, President of ECI presented speech regarding the importance of cultural heritage and diplomacy in creating peace. He referred to the contacts among people of this region as one of the most important element for understanding and creating peace. Meanwhile, Mr. Tabatabaie, Chairman of Iran National Committee of Museums and Mr. Mohammad Beheshti, former Head of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicraft Research Institute, and Mr. Alireza Tabesh, Advisor of the Deputy Minister of Culture, Tourism and Handicrafts, were other speakers of this Seminar. /// nCa, 13 August 2024

 

Related posts:

  1. Turkmen-style needlework art recognized a part of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity
  2. Türkiye has 5 new Intangible Cultural Heritage elements inscribed on the UNESCO Lists
  3. Turkmenistan Participates in UNESCO Meeting on Safeguarding Intangible Cultural Heritage
  4. May 18, International Museum Day – It’s Time to Discover Türkiye’s Rich Cultural Heritage
  5. Turkmen Cultural Days in Hungary Celebrating Shared Heritage
  6. ‘New Day, New Life’ Expo in Bucharest featured Cultural heritage and Economic progress of Turkmenistan
  7. Turkmenistan pays tribute to art and cultural heritage
  8. Art of Akhal-Teke horse breeding and traditions of horses’ decoration inscribed on the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity
  9. Uzbekistan – TURKSOY: development of cultural diplomacy to promote the great heritage of ancestors
  10. Oral Folklore of Hodja Nasreddin inscribed on UNESCO Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan