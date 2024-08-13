The ECI hosts Seminar on Peace and Cultural Heritage

The ECO Cultural Institute (ECI), in cooperation with International Council of Museums (ICOM), International Peace Heritage Institute and Iranian Peace studies Scientific Association, has held a Seminar regarding the role of cultural diplomacy in creating peace.

In this Seminar H.E. Dr. Saad S.Khan, President of ECI presented speech regarding the importance of cultural heritage and diplomacy in creating peace. He referred to the contacts among people of this region as one of the most important element for understanding and creating peace. Meanwhile, Mr. Tabatabaie, Chairman of Iran National Committee of Museums and Mr. Mohammad Beheshti, former Head of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicraft Research Institute, and Mr. Alireza Tabesh, Advisor of the Deputy Minister of Culture, Tourism and Handicrafts, were other speakers of this Seminar. /// nCa, 13 August 2024