Telephone conversation between President of Turkmenistan and Prime Minister of Japan

A telephone conversation took place on 12 August 2024 between President Serdar Berdimuhamedov of Turkmenistan and Prime Minister Fumio Kishida of Japan, reports TDH, the official news agency of Turkmenistan.

“At the beginning of the conversation, Prime Minister Kishida explained that following the earthquake that struck off the coast of Miyazaki Prefecture on August 8 and the strong earthquake warning issued by the Japan Meteorological Agency on the same day, he decided to postpone his participation in the Central Asia Plus Japan Dialogue summit in order to address crisis management and disaster response issues,” Orient reports, quoting the prime minister’s office.

During the conversation, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov emphasized that Turkmenistan highly values ​​the level of established interstate relations with Japan and attaches particular importance to their further development in all priority areas.

At the same time, interest was confirmed not only in close cooperation between Turkmenistan and Japan on bilateral basis, but also in partnership within the framework of authoritative international organizations, primarily the United Nations.

The Prime Minister of Japan, also noting with satisfaction the high level of established interstate relations, emphasized the need to build up traditional ties and expand cooperation between the two countries on the platform of international organizations.

During the conversation, it was noted that an important place in the Turkmen-Japanese dialogue is given to the intensification of trade and economic contacts. /// nCa, 13 August 2024