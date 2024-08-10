Central Asian Transport Ministers Advance Cooperation

Transport of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan convened in Astana on 8 August 2023, to discuss enhancing regional connectivity.

The meeting, held ahead of the Sixth Consultative Meeting of Central Asian Heads of State, focused on expanding transit corridors, rail and road infrastructure, and air travel options, ministry of transport of Kazakhstan reports.

Ministers emphasized their countries’ commitment to developing transport networks, including constructing new roads and railways and expanding international air services. To solidify these goals, they signed the Astana Communiqué.

Furthermore, the ministers inked a Memorandum of Cooperation aimed at creating a favorable investment climate for transport and logistics centers, developing infrastructure, and improving regulatory frameworks.

This agreement builds upon the 2023 Dushanbe Agreement on Strengthening Land Transport Interconnectivity in Central Asia.

Following the meeting, the delegation visited an electric locomotive assembly plant in Astana and attended a ceremony honoring road workers. ///nCa, 10 August 2024