News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

  

Home » Central Asian Transport Ministers Advance Cooperation

Central Asian Transport Ministers Advance Cooperation

By

Transport of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan convened in Astana on 8 August 2023, to discuss enhancing regional connectivity.

The meeting, held ahead of the Sixth Consultative Meeting of Central Asian Heads of State, focused on expanding transit corridors, rail and road infrastructure, and air travel options, ministry of transport of Kazakhstan reports.

Ministers emphasized their countries’ commitment to developing transport networks, including constructing new roads and railways and expanding international air services. To solidify these goals, they signed the Astana Communiqué.

Furthermore, the ministers inked a Memorandum of Cooperation aimed at creating a favorable investment climate for transport and logistics centers, developing infrastructure, and improving regulatory frameworks.

This agreement builds upon the 2023 Dushanbe Agreement on Strengthening Land Transport Interconnectivity in Central Asia.

Following the meeting, the delegation visited an electric locomotive assembly plant in Astana and attended a ceremony honoring road workers. ///nCa, 10 August 2024

 

Related posts:

  1. DUSHANBE COMMUNIQUE of the First Meeting of Transport Ministers of Central Asian States
  2. Transport Ministers of Central Asian States Adopt Joint Communiqué at Dushanbe meeting, Approve Draft Agreement on Land Transport
  3. Central Asian Transport Ministers to Meet in Dushanbe for First Time
  4. 6th Consultative Meeting of the Heads of Central Asian States in Astana – Central Asian leaders outline long-term plans for regional cooperation
  5. Astana hosted the first meeting of the Ministers of Energy of the Central Asian states
  6. China and Central Asian countries held the first Meeting of Ministers of Economy and Trade
  7. Kazakhstan hosted a meeting of foreign ministers of Central Asian countries + USA
  8. Central Asian countries are building new transport corridors and changing logistics
  9. (UPDATED) Foreign Ministers of Russia and Central Asian countries discussed progress in multilateral cooperation
  10. Iran and Central Asian countries adopted a joint statement on transport cooperation
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan