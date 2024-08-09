Unlock UK education: Chevening Scholarships for Turkmen students

Applications for Chevening Scholarships to study in the UK are open from 6 August to 5 November 2024. Prospective candidates can submit their applications via chevening.org/apply.

Chevening Scholarships are awarded to individuals from diverse backgrounds who can demonstrate the commitment and skills needed to become future leaders. Applicants must have a realistic and achievable idea to create positive change in their country and be able to demonstrate how a UK master’s degree will help them bring their idea to life.

The scholarship offers full financial support for scholars to pursue any eligible master’s degree at over 150 UK universities, along with access to a wide range of exclusive academic, professional, and cultural experiences.

Since the programme started in 1983, over 57,000 professionals have advanced their careers through Chevening. For the 2025/2026 academic year, approximately 1500 awards are available globally, demonstrating the UK’s commitment to developing the leaders of tomorrow.

Emma Hennessey, Head of The Scholarships Unit at the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), said:

Chevening Scholars, Fellows, and Alumni use the skills and knowledge they gain while studying in the UK to drive change when they return home, becoming leaders and change-makers, helping to ensure the world is a better place in which to live, work, and thrive.

Chevening represents the very best of the UK and the world, and our scholars become part of the global Chevening network of over 57,000 alumni. I am continually inspired by the passion and commitment of those in the Chevening community and I look forward to receiving applications from the next generation of leaders.

Mr Stephen Conlon, His Majesty’s Ambassador to Turkmenistan said:

If you are passionate about driving change, whether locally or globally, if you want to be the best at what you do and you have the imagination to inspire others, then a Chevening Scholarship could be the perfect opportunity for you.

More information

For detailed information on eligibility criteria and scholarship specifics, visit chevening.org. ///British Embassy Ashgabat, 8 August 2024