President Sadyr Japarov: Our main goal is to turn Central Asia into a stable, economically developed, prosperous region

The format of Consultative meetings of the leaders of the Central Asian countries is in high demand and gives the necessary additional impetus to strengthening regional cooperation, President Sadyr Japarov of Kyrgyzstan said, speaking at the summit of the heads of Central Asia in Astana, on Friday, 9 August.

“The past five meetings have shown the firm commitment of the leaders of the countries of the region to further strengthen contacts in a wide range of areas, including trade, economy, investment, transport, logistics, regional security, ecology, combating climate change and the cultural and humanitarian sphere,” the head of Kyrgyzstan stressed.

From the perspective of Kyrgyzstan, Japarov highlighted a number of specific areas where cooperation between the Central Asian states looks particularly promising.

One of these areas is transport connectivity. Japarov suggested considering options for creating new multimodal routes and transport corridors through the countries of the region.

In his speech, the President noted that Kyrgyzstan is actively working on the rational use of water and energy resources and the development of energy efficiency and energy conservation. An interdepartmental agreement on cooperation on the Kambarata HPP-1 construction project was signed between the Ministries of Energy of Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

“The parties are working on finalizing a draft intergovernmental agreement. We have actively begun to exploit the potential of small rivers, and small and medium-sized hydroelectric power plants are being built across the country. We invite you to cooperate in this area and are open to any investment proposals,” Sadyr Japarov said.

As Japarov stressed, in order to effectively and carefully use water resources, last year Kyrgyzstan initiated the creation of a Regional center in Bishkek for the introduction of energy-efficient and resource-saving technologies.

“Given the region’s limited water resources and their critical importance, coupled with the lack of an effective cooperation mechanism in Central Asia, we propose the joint development and implementation of a mutually beneficial economic framework for water and energy collaboration. This framework should comprehensively consider the water’s energy, economic, environmental, and social value, as well as the interests of all regional states,” the President stressed.

Touching upon the issues of regional and global security, Sadyr Japarov stressed the need for the deepening cooperation and consolidating the efforts of the Central Asian countries.

He recalled that Kyrgyzstan is a candidate for non-permanent members of the UN Security Council for 2027-2028 and called for support for the country in the elections to be held during the 80th session of the UN General Assembly in June 2026 in New York.

In conclusion, the head of Kyrgyzstan noted that the desire of the regional countries for mutual understanding and joint action creates a solid foundation for stable and sustainable development of the entire region.

“We see how fruitful cooperation covers more and more broad areas — from the economy and trade to culture and education. These efforts make a significant contribution to strengthening regional security and stability. Joint initiatives and projects contribute to the development of infrastructure and improve the quality of life of the population. Our main goal is to turn Central Asia into a stable, economically developed, prosperous region,” concluded the President of Kyrgyzstan. ///nCa, 9 August 2024