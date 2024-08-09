6th Consultative Meeting of the Heads of Central Asian States in Astana – Central Asian leaders outline long-term plans for regional cooperation

News Central Asia (nCa)

On 9 August 2024, the 6th Consultative Meeting of the Heads of Central Asian states was held in Astana under the chairmanship of the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The summit was attended by:

  • Kazakhstan – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev
  • Kyrgyzstan – President Sadyr Japarov
  • Tajikistan – President Emomali Rahmon
  • Turkmenistan – President Serdar Berdimuhamedov
  • Uzbekistan – President Shavkat Mirziyoyev

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Head of the UN Regional Center for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asian Countries Kakha Imnadze joined the expanded format of the 6th Consultative Meeting of the Heads of Central Asian states as guests of honor.

The agenda of the summit included issues of further building up multifaceted cooperation in the region, including the development of political dialogue and the promotion of joint programs.

The Heads of state shared their vision regarding the implementation of projects in the fields of trade, investment, transport, energy, agriculture and ecology, the intensification of cultural and humanitarian exchange, as well as responding to modern challenges and threats.

Following the results of the 6th Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of the Central Asian countries, the Presidents signed the following documents:

  1. Joint Statement of the Heads of State of Central Asia on the results of the VI Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia;
  2. The Concept of development of regional cooperation “Central Asia – 2040”;
  3. Decision of the VI Consultative Meeting of the Heads of Central Asian States “On awarding the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Mirziyoyev Shavkat Miromonovich with the Badge of Honor of the Heads of Central Asian States”.

The joint Statement approved the following documents:

  1. Roadmap for the development of regional cooperation for 2025-2027;
  2. Action Plan for the development of industrial cooperation of the Central Asian States for 2025-2027.

On the sidelines of the summit, members of official delegations inked the following documents:

1.Memorandum of Understanding on the development of transport and logistics centers in the Central Asian States;

2.Communique on the results of the first meeting of the Ministers of Energy of Central Asia;

3.Astana Communique of the second meeting of Ministers of Transport of the Central Asian States.

***

Following the expanded summit format, a solemn ceremony was held to award Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev with the Badge of Honor. This distinguished award, presented by the heads of state of Central Asian countries, recognized his exceptional contributions to fostering friendship, good neighborliness, and mutual understanding within the region.

“Thanks to our shared political will and concerted efforts, Central Asia is evolving into a region characterized by good neighborliness, mutually beneficial cooperation, and sustainable development,” remarked Mirziyoyev.

As a result of our collaborative endeavors, trade and investment volumes have surged, substantial cooperative projects are underway, and cross-border trade zones, value chains, and modern transportation and energy infrastructure are being established, he added.

The region’s growing international subjectivity and attractiveness are transforming it into a dynamic economic hub and a crucial transportation and communication corridor connecting East and West, North and South, President of Uzbekistan noted. ///nCa, 9 August 2024

 

