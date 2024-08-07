UNDP Supports Youth Entrepreneurship in Turkmenistan

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Turkmenistan, as part of the Country Component for Turkmenistan of the regional project “Promoting Resilient Communities to Prevent Violent Extremism in Central Asia,” conducted a series of mentorship trainings focused on the fundamentals of entrepreneurship for youth in the project’s pilot regions. These sessions were designed to equip young people with crucial entrepreneurial skills, promote business innovation, and support local economic development, aligning with UNDP’s goals on enhancing resilience and preventing violent extremism in the region.

Held from July 15 to August 2, 2024, in Balkanabat city, Buzmeyin etrap, and Sayat etrap, these trainings brought together 72 young participants. Sessions offered a comprehensive platform for exploring essential entrepreneurship topics, such as business planning, financial management, market analysis, as well as exploring government support options for local entrepreneurs.

Through practical exercises and group work, participants developed their business ideas and gained valuable insights into the entrepreneurial landscape. The training in Sayat has actively involved local authorities and the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan, creating opportunities for participants to receive further support and mentorship.

“The training gave me invaluable insights into entrepreneurship and made me aware of the various forms of government support available. I now feel much more confident in my ability to start and manage my own business and I am excited about the opportunities ahead,” said Babaly Hemrayev, a participant in the training.

It is expected that trainings will empower young women and men with the knowledge and tools they need to contribute to a more vibrant and inclusive economy while also promoting peace and stability in the country and beyond.

***

On February 18, 2024, the Government of Turkmenistan and UNDP signed the Turkmenistan Country Component of the Regional Project on “Promoting Resilient Communities to Prevent Violent Extremism in Central Asia.” Implemented in collaboration with the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of Turkmenistan, this project aims to boost community resilience, empower youth, and counter violent extremism, as outlined in the UNDP 2022 Special Report on Human Security.

Covering Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan, the initiative takes a people-centered and prevention-oriented approach. It promotes social cohesion and regional synergy through high-level meetings, youth exchanges, and training events, the project builds on the “Central Asia plus Japan” dialogue and aligns with the Secretary-General’s Plan of Action and the United Nations Security Council Resolution (UNSCR) 2250 on Youth, Peace and Security. ///nCa, 7 August 2024 (in cooperation with UNDP Turkmenistan)