UNDP Empowers Youth with Sustainable Agriculture Training in Turkmenistan

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Turkmenistan, as part of the Country Component for Turkmenistan of the regional project “Promoting Resilient Communities to Prevent Violent Extremism in Central Asia,” hosted a series of mentoring trainings for youth on the fundamentals of sustainable agriculture. These trainings, held from July 22 to July 30, 2024, in the Ahal, Dashoguz, and Mary velayats of Turkmenistan, aimed to provide mentorship support to young people at project pilot sites, fostering resilience to modern challenges and promoting sustainable agricultural practices.

The comprehensive training agenda covered various topics, including good agricultural practices, effective soil resource management, rational use of water resources, safety techniques in agriculture, and digitalization in agriculture. Participants also explored development paths in horticulture and animal husbandry, the basics of animal husbandry, and farm planning and management.

Through these training sessions, participants gained in-depth knowledge of best farming practices and sustainable and innovative agricultural approaches. Interactive role-plays and exercises heightened participants’ awareness of youth’s role in peace and security, as well as the contemporary challenges they face. Furthermore, participants collaboratively developed business plans for obtaining alternative sources of income in household farms, such as felt production, agroforestry, dried fruit production, canning, and greenhouse farming.

“The training was very useful. I learned a lot about the rational use of water resources, managing soil, and using digital tools in farming. These new ideas will help me improve the yield on my family’s farm,” said Amanova Zuleyha, a participant from Bayramaly.

The series of trainings were held with the support of the UNDP/GEF project, “Conservation and Sustainable Management of Land Resources and High Nature Value Ecosystems in the Aral Sea Basin for Multiple Benefits,” jointly implemented by UNDP and the Ministry of Environmental Protection of Turkmenistan. ///nCa, 5 August 2024 (in cooperation with UNDP Turkmenistan)