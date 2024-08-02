News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

  

Home » Turkmenistan Sees Watermelon Export Boom

Turkmenistan Sees Watermelon Export Boom

By

Turkmenistan is experiencing a surge in watermelon exports amid a bountiful melon harvest season. The country’s State Customs Service reports that watermelons and melons have become the primary agricultural exports in 2024.

Export figures are staggering.

In January-July period of 2024, watermelon exports have increased 10 times compared to the total volume of exports for the whole of 2022 and 9 times compared to the total volume of melon exports for 2023.

Russia and Qatar have emerged as the primary destinations for Turkmen watermelons, accounting for 62% and 38% of total exports, respectively.

Melon exports have also posted significant growth, surpassing the total volumes of 2022 and 2023 by 1.2 and 1.4 times, respectively.

Russia remains the top importer of Turkmen melons, with Kazakhstan also featuring prominently.

Central Asia as a whole is experiencing a watermelon harvest boom, attributed to unusually hot weather conditions. While Uzbekistan has recorded record-breaking watermelon yields, low market prices have made exports to the EU and Russia unprofitable for Uzbek farmers.

Kazakhstan has also reported bumper harvests. In the south of the country, in the Turkestan region, the leading producer of watermelons, this year, thanks to the timely supply of water, farmers are harvesting the second harvest of the season. ///nCa, 2 August 2024

 

Related posts:

  1. Kazakhstan Sees $120 Million Export Potential to Turkmenistan
  2. Melons of Turkmenistan – Exotic taste, enthralling aroma, pretty packaging
  3. Cotton harvesting campaign launched in Turkmenistan
  4. Afghanistan Sees Exports to Central Asia Surge Through Torghundi Port
  5. Turkmenistan’s Maritime Merchant Fleet Sees Strong Growth in 2023
  6. TESC 2024: Modernization of energy, transition to renewable energy sources and export potential of Turkmenistan
  7. Turkmenistan’s Economy Shows Steady Growth in 2023: Key Indicators
  8. Russia increases export of medicines to Turkmenistan
  9. Trade in goods and services between the UK and Turkmenistan totaled £66 million
  10. H1 2024: the trade turnover between Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan exceeded $ 600 million
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan