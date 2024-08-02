Enhancing e-commerce regulations in Turkmenistan

E-commerce lets small businesses in Turkmenistan tap into new international markets. With the right policies, they can achieve even more.

Several national documents prioritize digital transformation, including the State Program for the Development of the Digital Economy in Turkmenistan for 2021–2025.

To further that goal, the International Trade Centre (ITC) launched technical workshops on 23 and 24 July in Ashgabat, to work on new legal and policy instruments.

Key government bodies and business groups participated, including the Ministry of Trade and Foreign Economic Relations, Ministry of Finance and Economy, and the Communications Agency. The workshops discussed Turkmenistan’s policy objectives for e-commerce, the existing regulatory frameworks, and identified policy priorities to support the digital economy. Expert from the United Nations Commission on International Trade Law (UNCITRAL) Secretariat also introduced the UNCITRAL Model Laws that are relevant for the digital economy.

Engaging the private sector’s views on e-commerce challenges and opportunities for small businesses in Turkmenistan is essential. By including business support organizations and the Union of Entrepreneurs, the ITC workshops focused on their needs in the digital transformation. This collaborative approach ensures that the resulting reforms and strategies are practical and beneficial for fostering e-commerce growth in Turkmenistan.

The mission is part of the ITC project, Turkmenistan: Enhancing Trade Resilience and Integration, funded by the European Union.

ITC’s mission marks a crucial step towards fostering a vibrant e-commerce ecosystem in Turkmenistan. By addressing regulatory and practical challenges, the project facilitates awareness and consensus within government agencies to support domestic reforms. Those reforms can further integrate Turkmenistan into the global digital trade landscape. ///ITC, 1 August 2024