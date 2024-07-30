UNICEF and Ministry of Education of Turkmenistan Take Kids on a Child Rights Journey at “Yashlyk” Summer Camp

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, 29 July 2024 – UNICEF and the Ministry of Education joined forces to hold a special event aimed at raising awareness about child rights. This event, taking place at “Yashlyk” children’s camp in Gokdere, engaged children from across the country through fun games and interactive sessions.

The day’s activities included educational games, quizzes, and interactive presentations designed to teach children about their rights under the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC). The children watched an inspiring video on children’s rights and climate change, participated in a quiz, and engaged in a quest where they worked in teams to discover key articles of the CRC hidden around the camp.

When asked about the event, one of the young participants, 12-year-old Maral, shared: “I learned so much today about my rights and how I can help protect our planet. The games were so much fun, and I can’t wait to share my new knowledge with my friends at home!”

The sessions were led by Young SDG Ambassadors, who brought energy and enthusiasm to the program. As part of the event, the children took part in a consultation session where they could share their ideas for the new UNICEF Country Programme for 2026-2030.

“UNICEF is proud to partner with the Ministry of Education to empower children with knowledge about their rights in a fun and interactive way. Engaging with children positively contributes to successful implementation of the child rights agenda in the country. We look forward to continuing the strong partnership with the Government of Turkmenistan in promoting child rights awareness.” – said Jalpa Ratna, UNICEF Representative in Turkmenistan. ///nCa, 30 July 2024 (in cooperation with UNICEF Turkmenistan)