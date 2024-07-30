Turkmenistan – Tajikistan: Strategic partnership of fraternal peoples

Irina Imamkulieva

Turkmenistan and Tajikistan, based on their strategic objectives and program documents, jointly maintain positive dynamics of interaction in all priority areas of cooperation. Based on the principles of equality, mutual support and trust, Turkmen-Tajik relations demonstrate an exemplary model of strategic partnership.

The stages of a long journey

Two fraternal peoples, Turkmen and Tajiks, have been linked from time immemorial by historical and cultural commonalities, friendly and good–neighborly relations. The Protocol “On the Establishment of Diplomatic Relations between Turkmenistan and the Republic of Tajikistan”, signed in 1993, laid the political foundation for interstate relations in new historical conditions. In 2007, the sovereign States signed an Agreement on Friendship and Cooperation.

In an effort to bring bilateral relations to a qualitatively new level, corresponding to the potential and real needs of further development of Turkmen-Tajik cooperation, on November 2, 2017, an agreement on Strategic Partnership between Turkmenistan and the Republic of Tajikistan was signed in Dushanbe as part of the official visit of the President of Turkmenistan to the Republic of Tajikistan. In accordance with the Agreement, long-term and stable strategic partnership relations have been established, which both sides agreed to comprehensively develop on the principles of mutual respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, non-interference in each other’s internal affairs, equality and mutual benefit, peaceful coexistence and mutual trust. In order to strengthen the strategic partnership, Turkmenistan and Tajikistan agreed to use and improve the mechanism of regular meetings at the highest levels, to conduct a regular exchange of views and coordinate positions on issues of bilateral relations and topical international issues of mutual interest.

A new impetus to the development of strategic partnership was given by the state visit of President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov to the Republic of Tajikistan in May 2023. Following the talks, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon signed a Declaration on deepening the strategic partnership between Turkmenistan and Tajikistan. This important document confirms the unwavering intention of the two States to continue actively developing multi-vector cooperation in bilateral and multilateral formats and constructive interaction within the framework of international organizations.

The strategic partnership represents a unique format of interstate cooperation and is a concrete reflection of the multifaceted nature of Turkmen-Tajik relations. They are based on historically established bonds of friendship and good–neighborliness, as well as a high degree of mutual understanding and trust that has been established due to the political will of the heads of state, priorities of economic and social development, coincidence of approaches to ensuring peace and security in the region and to the formation of a new architecture of the world order. The reliability of a strategic partnership is determined by mutual willingness to take into account each other’s interests and the availability of effective cooperation mechanisms, as well as mutual responsibility for the implementation of agreements.

Key areas of cooperation

The two nations consistently realize the potential of bilateral strategic partnership in all key areas. The similarity or coincidence of the approaches of the parties to the topical issues on the regional and global agenda is of fundamental importance for cooperation in the political and diplomatic sphere.

Turkmenistan and Tajikistan share common positions on issues of preserving and maintaining universal peace and stability, countering modern threats, and implementing Sustainable Development Goals. Tajikistan is a co-sponsor of 24 UN General Assembly resolutions and other initiatives put forward by Turkmenistan, and also participates in the Group of Friends on Sustainable Transport, established at the initiative of Turkmenistan within the framework of the United Nations. Turkmenistan, in turn, is a co-sponsor of 10 UN General Assembly resolutions proposed by Tajikistan. Shaping the future of the Central Asian region, the Presidents of Turkmenistan and Tajikistan, within the framework of Consultative Meetings of the heads of State of Central Asia, are making efforts to ensure the sustainable development of the countries of the region, strengthen the spirit of good neighborliness, trust and unbreakable friendship.

Meetings and negotiations at the highest level are held in an atmosphere of high trust.

On May 10, 2023, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov visited the Republic of Tajikistan on a two-day state visit. The parties during the summit talks discussed the current state of bilateral cooperation, the implementation of previously reached agreements, as well as determined prospects for bringing Turkmen-Tajik cooperation to a new level in accordance with the existing potential. Both sides highly appreciated the results of the talks, noting that the signing of the Declaration on Deepening Strategic Partnership between Turkmenistan and Tajikistan opens a new page in bilateral relations. During his visit to Tajikistan in May 2023, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov held meetings with the Chairmen of the Majlisi Namoyandagon and the Majlisi Milli Majlisi Oli (Parliament) of the Republic of Tajikistan.

On April 4, 2024, the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, paid a two-day official visit to Tajikistan. The subject of a detailed discussion with the President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon was topical issues on the regional and global agenda of mutual interest, as well as bilateral cooperation. In addition, meetings were held with the leaders of the National Parliament of the Republic of Tajikistan.

Tajikistan highly appreciates the role of the National Leader of the Turkmen people in the development of both bilateral interstate relations and in strengthening fraternal friendship relations between the countries of Central Asia, in strengthening security and stability in the region.

In September 2023, in Dushanbe, within the framework of the Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon presented the Hero-Arkadag with the Badge of Honor of the Heads of State of Central Asia for his outstanding contribution to strengthening friendship and good-neighborly relations between the states of the region, for deepening cooperation between the countries of the region in the political, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres, promoting joint interests and initiatives of Central Asian countries in the international community, as well as for many years of personal efforts aimed at creative and progressive development. This is a truly well–deserved award. Many years of productive activity as head of state have earned Gurbanguly Myalikgulyevich Berdimuhamedov universal respect and well-deserved authority in fraternal Turkmenistan and far beyond its borders. Thanks to the purposeful and consistent activity of the Hero-Arkadag, the authority of Turkmenistan in the international arena is even more increasing,” the head of Tajikistan stressed.

Considering Tajikistan to be a significant and promising partner, Turkmenistan strives to deepen and diversify mutually beneficial cooperation, taking into account the existing solid potential and priorities of the socio-economic development of the two countries. Turkmenistan is ready to significantly expand cooperation in the supply of fuel and energy products, the construction and chemical industries, the food and textile industries and agriculture, the pharmaceutical industry and other goods. Turkmenistan is ready to export Turkmen electricity and natural gas to Tajikistan through the territory of Uzbekistan, as well as increase the volume of oil products supplies, depending on the needs of the Tajik side.

Tajikistan is also serious about Turkmenistan becoming one of its leading foreign economic partners. Tajikistan identified the main promising sectors of cooperation as light, oil and gas, chemical, metallurgical industries, agriculture, transport and communications, as well as the development of industrial cooperation and the creation of joint ventures, and the intensification of business contacts. As known, the National Leader of the Turkmen people, during his visit to Tajikistan this year, highly appreciated the quality of Tajik marble. And recently, a delegation headed by the head of the State Committee for the Construction of the City of Arkadag under the President of Turkmenistan, D. Orazov, visited a marble production enterprise in Tajikistan. In terms of quality , it fully meets the requirements for the construction of facilities in the city of Arkadag.

The interaction of business communities is an important area. As part of the visit of President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov to Tajikistan in May 2023, a Turkmen-Tajik business forum was held, following which more than 20 documents were signed, as well as the first meeting of the joint Business council and an exhibition of export goods of the two countries took place. A major role in realizing the plans is assigned to the activities of the Joint Turkmen-Tajik Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation.

The transport sector takes a special place among the key vectors of cooperation. Tajikistan is interested in using the capabilities of the Turkmenbashi International Seaport to transport its goods. In turn, Turkmenistan is ready to work together on a transport corridor that would connect two states with access to the Caspian Sea. Today, there are all opportunities to intensify cooperation on the creation of a transport route from Tajikistan to Turkmenistan, to the coast of the Caspian Sea, with access to Iran and further to the Persian Gulf, as well as to Türkiye. This is the shortest way from China to Europe, to the Middle East, emphasizes Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

The parties pay special attention to further strengthening and improving the activities of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea, which is a key regional structure aimed at ensuring cooperation in improving the environmental and socio-economic situation in the Aral Sea region.

An example of fraternal relations in the field of education is the construction of a secondary school named after Magtymguly in the Dusti district of Khatlon region on the initiative of Turkmenistan. The decree on the construction of a complex of buildings of this new educational institution, designed for 540 places, was signed by President Serdar Berdimuhamedov in December 2022.

Against the background of the bilateral strategic partnership, interparliamentary relations are being enriched. In May 2022, the Chairman of the Majlisi Milli Majlisi Oli of Tajikistan made his first visit to Turkmenistan.

In general, Turkmen-Tajik relations tend to expand gradually. They are witnessing the practical realization of the mutual desire to bring a multifaceted strategic partnership in accordance with the potential and needs of the two states to the path of intensive development. ///Neutral Turkmenistan newspaper, 30 July 2024