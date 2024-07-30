The German Ambassador to Turkmenistan presented copies of credentials to the Minister of Foreign Affairs

News Central Asia (nCa)

On 29 July 2024, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov held a meeting with the newly appointed German Ambassador to Turkmenistan Bernd Heinze, who presented copies of his credentials.

The Minister congratulated the Ambassador on his appointment to a responsible post and expressed the readiness of the Turkmen side to provide assistance and support in the implementation of his diplomatic activities.

During the meeting, it was noted that effective interstate cooperation has now been established in the political, diplomatic, trade, economic and social spheres.

It was emphasized that cooperation is successfully developing in a bilateral format and within the framework of the Central Asia–Germany dialogue.

According to the mutual opinion of the parties, another priority area of bilateral relations is partnership in the trade and economic sphere. In this context, effective cooperation with the Eastern Committee of the German Economy was emphasized.

During the conversation, the importance of further development of established cultural and educational ties, which play an extremely important role in strengthening interstate relations and mutual enrichment of cultures, was also noted.

 

