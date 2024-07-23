International Investment Forum and Exhibition (TIF 2024) will be held in Ashgabat on September 19 – 20, 2024, on the eve of Turkmenistan’s 33rd anniversary of Independence.

The Forum is organized by the Ministry of Finance & Economy and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

TIF 2024 is intended to become the leading international event to attract investment in Turkmenistan’s economy, discuss key issues related to implementing new investment projects, and further develop international cooperation.

Top-level CEOs, experts, and representatives of the leading national and international oil and gas, energy, construction, transport, and communications companies will attend the Forum. Major global financial institutions, banks, international organizations, and research centers will also be represented at TIF 2024. ///Turkmen-Forum, 22 July 2024