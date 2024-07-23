News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

  

Home » H1 2024: the trade turnover between Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan exceeded $ 600 million

H1 2024: the trade turnover between Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan exceeded $ 600 million

By

In the first half of 2024, the mutual trade turnover between Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan amounted to US $ 614.2 million. Compared to the same period last year, the growth rate amounted to almost US $ 170 million, according to the Statistics Agency under the President of Uzbekistan.

As a result, Turkmenistan took the sixth place in the list of Uzbekistan’s main foreign trade partners.

During the reporting period, the total volume of Turkmenistan’s exports to Uzbekistan amounted to US $ 553.7 million (+54.6%). Turkmenistan also ranked sixth in Uzbekistan’s imports.

The total value of goods and services imported by Turkmenistan from Uzbekistan is estimated at US $ 60.5 million. However, imports from Uzbekistan fell by US$25.8 million compared to the first half of 2023. Turkmenistan took 17th place among the exporting countries.

186 enterprises with Turkmen capital operate in Uzbekistan. ///nCa, 23 July 2024

 

Related posts:

  1. Trade between Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan exceeds $970 million
  2. Trade Between Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan Thrives, Reaching Nearly $940 Million
  3. Trade in goods and services between the UK and Turkmenistan totaled £66 million
  4. Imports from Turkmenistan to the UK posted 400% growth – Department for Business and Trade
  5. Center for Economic Research and Reforms of Uzbekistan unveiled data on Turkmen-Uzbek trade
  6. Trade turnover between Turkmenistan and India increased to US $ 192 million
  7. Turkmenistan’s trade turnover with the CIS countries exceeded $2.6 billion (Updated)
  8. UK Imports of Turkmen Goods Surge 500%
  9. President of Uzbekistan signed a decree on the establishment of the Uzbekistan–Turkmenistan free trade zone
  10. Foreign trade turnover of Central Asian states exceeded USD 200 billion
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan