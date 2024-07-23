H1 2024: the trade turnover between Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan exceeded $ 600 million

In the first half of 2024, the mutual trade turnover between Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan amounted to US $ 614.2 million. Compared to the same period last year, the growth rate amounted to almost US $ 170 million, according to the Statistics Agency under the President of Uzbekistan.

As a result, Turkmenistan took the sixth place in the list of Uzbekistan’s main foreign trade partners.

During the reporting period, the total volume of Turkmenistan’s exports to Uzbekistan amounted to US $ 553.7 million (+54.6%). Turkmenistan also ranked sixth in Uzbekistan’s imports.

The total value of goods and services imported by Turkmenistan from Uzbekistan is estimated at US $ 60.5 million. However, imports from Uzbekistan fell by US$25.8 million compared to the first half of 2023. Turkmenistan took 17th place among the exporting countries.

186 enterprises with Turkmen capital operate in Uzbekistan. ///nCa, 23 July 2024