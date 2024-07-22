Turkmenistan aims to foster international cooperation in renewable energy

Turkmenistan is setting its sights on amplifying international cooperation in the renewable energy sector. DMP, Minister of Foreign Affairs Rashid Meredov announced the development of a Plan to strengthen Turkmenistan’s international cooperation in the field of renewable energy sources for 2025-2030.

As is known, Turkmenistan is carrying out comprehensive work on the implementation of the Law “On Renewable Energy Sources” and the National Strategy for the Development of Renewable Energy until 2030.

Appropriate measures are also being taken to implement the obligations arising from the Paris Agreement and the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.

In order to enhance fruitful partnership in this area and coordinate the activities carried out by the relevant ministries and departments at the international level, a number of proposals have been prepared.

Thus, it is proposed to develop a draft Plan to strengthen Turkmenistan’s international cooperation in the field of renewable energy sources for 2025-2030. To this end, it is planned to carry out close cooperation with relevant international organizations, financial institutions, research centers and structures.

To discuss the preparation of the draft of this Plan, it is proposed to organize an international conference in the first half of September this year with the participation of representatives of the Secretariat of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), the United Nations specialized Agency for Industrial Development (UNIDO), the Security Organization and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), as well as the Global Environment Facility (GEF) and the Regional Environmental Center for Central Asia (CAREC).

A working visit by Turkmen representatives to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) headquarters in Abu Dhabi (UAE) is planned for the second half of September 2024. This visit aims to discuss a broad range of topics related to renewable energy development and collaboration.

The upcoming International Investment Forum of Turkmenistan, held in Ashgabat on 19-20 September 2024, will be leveraged to attract leading global companies specializing in cutting-edge renewable energy technologies. This forum will present a valuable opportunity to secure investments that can drive innovation and economic growth in Turkmenistan’s clean energy sector.

It is also proposed to create a working group consisting of representatives of relevant ministries and departments to prepare a draft of the above-mentioned Plan.

Commenting the report, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov emphasized Turkmenistan’s commitment to developing renewable energy sources, highlighting the country’s advantageous conditions for solar and wind power generation. He praised existing successful collaborations with international organizations in this field.

The President approved proposals to bolster international cooperation in renewable energy. This includes developing a five-year plan (2025-2030) that will guide partnerships with various international entities. ///nCa, 22 Jul 2024