Samsung Unveils Galaxy Ring: Titanium Ring Tracks Sleep and Boosts Health

Tamir Shakirov

Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Ring, a smart ring focused on sleep and health tracking, on July 10, 2024, at its Unpacked event in Paris. The event also showcased other new devices like the Galaxy Watch Ultra, Galaxy Buds 3 Pro headphones, and the foldable smartphones Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6.

Similar to other smart rings, the Galaxy Ring prioritizes sleep tracking. Users will receive a comprehensive sleep score that considers movement, sleep latency (time it takes to fall asleep), heart rate, and breathing. This stylish wearable comes in three colors: gold, black, and silver, and boasts a durable construction with Grade 5 titanium alloy.

The Galaxy Ring offers impressive water resistance. It meets the 10ATM standard, allowing dives up to 100 meters deep in freshwater for 10 minutes. It also carries an IP68 rating, meaning it can withstand submersion up to 2 meters for 30 minutes. Remember to rinse and dry the ring thoroughly after water contact.

Available in sizes ranging from US 5 to 13 (marked S to XL), Samsung ensures a perfect fit. When you order the Galaxy Ring, you’ll receive a free finger measurement kit. The company also recommends wearing the chosen size for at least 24 hours before final confirmation. If needed, exchanging the ring for a larger or smaller size is hassle-free.

The Samsung Galaxy Ring carries a recommended retail price of $399.99, as it was announced during the presentation. Pre-orders are open now, with full-scale sales starting on 24 July./// nCa, 21 July 2024