Kazakhstan, Iran, Turkmenistan, and Russia Sign Roadmap for North-South Transport Corridor

Kazakhstan, Iran, Turkmenistan, and Russia have signed a Roadmap for the synchronous development of the potential of the eastern route of the North-South transport corridor for 2024-2025, according to the Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan.

The implementation of this document by 2027 will increase the capacity of the corridor to 15 million tons per year, and by 2030 to 20 million tons.

“Kazakhstan intends to continue its active participation in the development of the eastern route of the North-South transport corridor, which has the highest potential for cargo traffic growth until 2030 and appears to be the safest option for the shortest transit route to the Indian Ocean. Therefore, it is necessary to start the practical implementation of the Roadmap being signed today for the synchronous development of the potential of the eastern route of the North-South transport corridor passing through the territories of Kazakhstan, Russia, Turkmenistan and Iran,” said Marat Karabayev, minister of transport of Kazakhstan.

The document was signed on the sidelines of the first North-South transport trade and export forum, which was held in Aktau from July 19 to 20. ///nCa, 20 July 2024