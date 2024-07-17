The Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Turkmenistan presented copies of credentials

On July 16, 2024, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov held a meeting with the newly appointed Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Turkmenistan Nurlan Nogayev, who presented copies of his credentials.

Meredov congratulated the Ambassador on his appointment to a responsible post and expressed the readiness of the Turkmen side to provide assistance and support in the implementation of his diplomatic activities.

Further, the parties discussed the agenda of Turkmen-Kazakh relations, covering various areas of interstate cooperation. It was stated that cooperation between Turkmenistan and the Republic of Kazakhstan is developing on the basis of the principles of mutual respect, equality and mutually beneficial partnership.

The diplomats discussed topical issues of further development of Turkmen-Kazakh bilateral cooperation in priority political, diplomatic, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian areas. The parties agreed that top-level contacts play a decisive role in enhancing cooperation between the two countries. In addition, the sides stressed the effective nature of intergovernmental, inter-parliamentary, interdepartmental and inter-ministerial relations.

The sides also exchanged views on topical issues of regional and international agenda of mutual interest. ///MFA Turkmenistan