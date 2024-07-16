Uzbekistan-Turkmenistan Business Council Convenes and “Made in Turkmenistan” Exhibition opens in Tashkent

On 15 July 2024, Tashkent hosted the fourth meeting of the Turkmenistan-Uzbekistan Business Council, coinciding with the “Made in Turkmenistan” exhibition, according to UzDaily.uz.

The council was chaired by Dilshod Rasulov, Deputy Chairman of Uzbekistan’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and Mergen Gurdov, Chairman of Turkmenistan’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry. The meeting brought together representatives from both countries’ business communities.

Discussions focused on fostering collaboration in various sectors – industry and transport, textiles, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, agriculture.

The agenda also emphasized establishing partnerships between businesses through B2B (business-to-business) negotiations.

Established in Tashkent in April 2018, the Turkmenistan-Uzbekistan Business Council plays a crucial role in deepening economic ties between the two nations. It facilitates collaboration in trade, investment, transport and logistics, and various sectors.

By the end of 2023, trade between Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan surpassed $1 billion. Uzbekistan’s exports to Turkmenistan reached over $170 million, while imports exceeded $923 million. This represents a remarkable fivefold increase compared to 2017. 187 enterprises with Turkmen capital operate in Uzbekistan.

The National exhibition of Turkmen goods “Made in Turkmenistan”

The national exhibition of Turkmen goods “Made in Turkmenistan” opened in Tashkent.

The opening ceremony was attended by Deputy Prime Minister in charge of the trade sector of Turkmenistan Batyr Atdaev, Deputy Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Jamshid.Khojaev, representatives of the Chambers of Commerce and Industry of the two countries, entrepreneurs, heads and representatives of diplomatic missions accredited in the Republic of Uzbekistan and representatives of the media.

Atdayev noted that Uzbekistan is an important trade and economic region for Turkmen businessmen, and strengthening cooperation between businessmen of countries located on the trade-developed direction of the Great Silk Road is of great importance in mutually beneficial development.

13 state enterprises and 60 Turkmen companies demonstrate their stands at the exhibition, showcasing such products as carpets, jewelry and textiles, construction goods, household and industrial chemicals, food, etc.

Business meetings and negotiations are held on the sidelines of the exhibition. ///nCa, 16 July 2024