Turkmenistan Expands Educational Curricula with New Specialties

By

Secondary and higher education institutions in Turkmenistan offer new specialties for the upcoming academic year 2024/2025. The entrance campaign is currently underway, running from 15 July to 26 August.

Seven universities are introducing a total of 12 new programs at the specialist, bachelor’s, and master’s levels:

Turkmen Agricultural University named after S.A.Niyazov:

  • Economics and management of agriculture – master’s degree programs
  • Animal science – master’s degree programs.

Turkmen State Pedagogical Institute named after Seyitnazar Seydi:

  • Defectology – specialist and bachelor
  • Pedagogical education (Chinese language and literature, Turkmen language and literature) – specialist and bachelor
  • Pedagogical education (Persian language and literature, Turkmen language and literature) – specialist and bachelor.

Turkmen State Institute of Architecture and Civil Engineering:

  • Standardization (specialist)
  • Metrology and certification (in the industrial sector) (specialist)
  • Seismology and earthquake-resistant construction (specialist).

Turkmen State Institute of Economics and Management:

  • International Trade (bachelor).

Institute of Engineering, Technical and Transport Communications:

  • Technical operation of aircraft and engines (bachelor)
  • Technical operation of aircraft and radio electronic equipment (bachelor).

Institute of International Relations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan:

  • Master’s Program in International Arbitration and Business Law

Turkmen State Institute of Culture:

  • Master’s Program in Cultural Studies

Four secondary vocational schools are also adding new programs to their curriculum, offering a total of 10 new specialties:

Ashgabat Indira Gandhi Medical School:

  • Radiology

Dashoguz Agro-industrial Secondary Vocational School of the Turkmen Agricultural Institute:

  • economics and organization of production
  • economics and accounting
  • digital economy
  • land management and cadastres

Bayramali Agro-industrial Secondary Vocational School of S.A.Niyazov Turkmen Agricultural University:

  • Veterinary pharmaceuticals
  • Technology of food production.

Mary Oil and Gas Secondary vocational School of the State Concern “Türkmengaz”:

  • Installation and operation of internal plumbing devices, air conditioning and ventilation
  • Measuring instruments and automation
  • Welding production. ///nCa, 15 July 2024

 

 

