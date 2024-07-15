Turkmenistan Expands Educational Curricula with New Specialties

Secondary and higher education institutions in Turkmenistan offer new specialties for the upcoming academic year 2024/2025. The entrance campaign is currently underway, running from 15 July to 26 August.

Seven universities are introducing a total of 12 new programs at the specialist, bachelor’s, and master’s levels:

Turkmen Agricultural University named after S.A.Niyazov:

Economics and management of agriculture – master’s degree programs

Animal science – master’s degree programs.

Turkmen State Pedagogical Institute named after Seyitnazar Seydi:

Defectology – specialist and bachelor

Pedagogical education (Chinese language and literature, Turkmen language and literature) – specialist and bachelor

Pedagogical education (Persian language and literature, Turkmen language and literature) – specialist and bachelor.

Turkmen State Institute of Architecture and Civil Engineering:

Standardization (specialist)

Metrology and certification (in the industrial sector) (specialist)

Seismology and earthquake-resistant construction (specialist).

Turkmen State Institute of Economics and Management:

International Trade (bachelor).

Institute of Engineering, Technical and Transport Communications:

Technical operation of aircraft and engines (bachelor)

Technical operation of aircraft and radio electronic equipment (bachelor).

Institute of International Relations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan:

Master’s Program in International Arbitration and Business Law

Turkmen State Institute of Culture:

Master’s Program in Cultural Studies

Four secondary vocational schools are also adding new programs to their curriculum, offering a total of 10 new specialties:

Ashgabat Indira Gandhi Medical School:

Radiology

Dashoguz Agro-industrial Secondary Vocational School of the Turkmen Agricultural Institute:

economics and organization of production

economics and accounting

digital economy

land management and cadastres

Bayramali Agro-industrial Secondary Vocational School of S.A.Niyazov Turkmen Agricultural University:

Veterinary pharmaceuticals

Technology of food production.

Mary Oil and Gas Secondary vocational School of the State Concern “Türkmengaz”: