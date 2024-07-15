Turkmenistan Expands Educational Curricula with New Specialties

Secondary and higher education institutions in Turkmenistan offer new specialties for the upcoming academic year 2024/2025. The entrance campaign is currently underway, running from 15 July to 26 August.
Seven universities are introducing a total of 12 new programs at the specialist, bachelor’s, and master’s levels:
Turkmen Agricultural University named after S.A.Niyazov:
- Economics and management of agriculture – master’s degree programs
- Animal science – master’s degree programs.
Turkmen State Pedagogical Institute named after Seyitnazar Seydi:
- Defectology – specialist and bachelor
- Pedagogical education (Chinese language and literature, Turkmen language and literature) – specialist and bachelor
- Pedagogical education (Persian language and literature, Turkmen language and literature) – specialist and bachelor.
Turkmen State Institute of Architecture and Civil Engineering:
- Standardization (specialist)
- Metrology and certification (in the industrial sector) (specialist)
- Seismology and earthquake-resistant construction (specialist).
Turkmen State Institute of Economics and Management:
- International Trade (bachelor).
Institute of Engineering, Technical and Transport Communications:
- Technical operation of aircraft and engines (bachelor)
- Technical operation of aircraft and radio electronic equipment (bachelor).
Institute of International Relations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan:
- Master’s Program in International Arbitration and Business Law
Turkmen State Institute of Culture:
- Master’s Program in Cultural Studies
Four secondary vocational schools are also adding new programs to their curriculum, offering a total of 10 new specialties:
Ashgabat Indira Gandhi Medical School:
- Radiology
Dashoguz Agro-industrial Secondary Vocational School of the Turkmen Agricultural Institute:
- economics and organization of production
- economics and accounting
- digital economy
- land management and cadastres
Bayramali Agro-industrial Secondary Vocational School of S.A.Niyazov Turkmen Agricultural University:
- Veterinary pharmaceuticals
- Technology of food production.
Mary Oil and Gas Secondary vocational School of the State Concern “Türkmengaz”:
- Installation and operation of internal plumbing devices, air conditioning and ventilation
- Measuring instruments and automation
- Welding production. ///nCa, 15 July 2024