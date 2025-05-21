First China-Central Asia Freight Train of 2025 Departs from Tianjin Port to Tashkent

The first China-Central Asia freight train of 2025 connecting Tianjin Port to Tashkent via Horgos successfully departed on Tuesday, marking an important milestone in the ongoing development of trade routes between China and Central Asia.

As reported by Xinhua, the train carries fifty containers loaded with a diverse cargo of auto parts, mechanical equipment, building materials, and household appliances bound for Uzbekistan’s capital city. This shipment represents a significant step in strengthening economic ties between China and Uzbekistan while enhancing regional connectivity.

Local customs officials conducted thorough inspections before the train’s departure from the railway station at Tianjin Port in north China’s Tianjin municipality. The train will travel through the Horgos border crossing in China’s northwestern Xinjiang region before continuing its journey to Tashkent.

This freight service is part of China’s broader initiative to expand trade networks across Central Asia, providing more efficient transportation options for goods between the regions.

The China-Central Asia freight train service has become an increasingly important logistical channel, reducing delivery times compared to maritime routes and offering more cost-effective solutions than air freight.

As trade volumes between China and Central Asian nations continue to grow, such direct rail connections are expected to play a vital role in facilitating commercial exchange and economic cooperation throughout the region. /// nCa, 21 May 2025 (photo credit – CGTN)