Tomorrow, May 23, 2025, Ashgabat is set to host the pivotal Pre-Conference Day leading up to the highly anticipated International Exhibition and Conference “White City Ashgabat.” This event, poised to become a significant milestone in international cooperation, will now bring together 550 delegates from 30 countries worldwide, underscoring the global interest in the conference’s themes and the potential of Turkmenistan’s capital.

The Pre-Conference Day agenda has been meticulously planned to ensure maximum comfort and productivity for all participants. The morning will be dedicated to delegate accreditation, taking place at the “Olympia” Hotel. This central hub for all arrivals will facilitate a seamless and efficient registration process, allowing guests to quickly immerse themselves in the event’s atmosphere.

Following the official procedures, an engaging cultural program has been organized for the international guests. This offers a unique opportunity not only for relaxation but also for a deep dive into the rich heritage and distinctive traditions of Turkmenistan. Experiencing the local culture will allow participants to better understand the context of the upcoming discussions, enriching their experience and fostering more fruitful exchanges of ideas.

The culmination of the Pre-Conference Day will be a warm reception for guests, scheduled for the evening. This informal gathering will provide an ideal platform for initial introductions, exchanging contacts, and building valuable connections in a relaxed setting. Such encounters often lay the groundwork for future collaborative projects and strengthen international partnerships, which is a key objective of the International Exhibition and Conference “White City Ashgabat.”

Thus, the Pre-Conference Day is more than just an organizational procedure; it’s a crucial stage that will set the tone for the entire conference, creating a favorable environment for successful dialogue and productive interaction. It is anticipated that this day will not only ensure delegates are well-prepared but also leave them with vivid and positive impressions of Turkmenistan’s hospitality and the potential of “White City Ashgabat.”///nCa, 22 May 2025 (material provided by the organizers)