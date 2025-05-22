Some Authentic and Easy Turkish Recipes

The Turkish cuisine is a complete deal, a real package, ranging from surprisingly easy to absolutely intricate and challenging.

Here are some authentic Turkish recipes that are comparatively easy to prepare at home from the ingredients available in Turkmenistan (and elsewhere in Central Asia).

Mercimekli Mualla (EGGPLANTS WITH LENTILS, COOKED IN OLIVE OIL)

Ingredients

80 gr / 1 cup green lentils

2 medium eggplants (aubergine)

2 medium onions, thinly sliced

4 cloves of garlic, crushed

1 red bell pepper, cut in half and thinly sliced

400 gr / 14 oz (a can of) chopped tomatoes in juice

50 ml/ about 2 fl oz/ 1/4 cup olive oil and

45 ml / 3 tablespoons of olive oil to saute eggplants

1 teaspoon salt

2 teaspoons granulated sugar

1 teaspoon dried mint (spearmint)

240 ml/ 8 lf oz / 1 cup water

Crusty bread to serve (you can also use lavash or chorek available in Turkmenistan)

Recipe

Put lentils in a pan of boiling water, stir and cover. Simmer in low heat for 15 minutes. Drain its water and set aside. Using a vegetable peeler, peel the eggplants in zebra stripes. Cut the eggplant in half lengthways and then cut each half into medium thick slices. Spread them on a wide tray, sprinkle salt over and leave aside for 15 minutes. With using paper towel, squeeze excess water out of eggplants. Heat the olive oil in a heavy pan and very lightly sauté the eggplant slices for a minute or two. This will help eggplants to soften up and start bringing out their lovely sweet flesh. In a large bowl, combine the partially cooked lentils, onion, garlic, bell peppers, chopped tomatoes, salt, mint, olive oil and the sugar, mix well. Season with ground black pepper, check the seasoning and add more salt if needed. In a wide heavy pan, place a layer of the eggplant slices. Spread the half of the vegetable mixture over the eggplants evenly. Place the remaining of the eggplant slices over the top and spread the remaining vegetable mixture over. Add the water, cover and cook in medium to low heat for about 40 minutes. Once cooked, cover and cool the dish in the pan. Serve at room temperature with some crusty bread.

BULGURLU LAHANA (CABBAGE WITH BULGUR, GROUND MEAT, SPICES)

Ingredients

½ head of medium cabbage or left over cabbage leaves from cabbage rolls – 700 gr, washed and coarsely chopped (remove the hard stalk in the middle)

1 onion, finely chopped

225gr/ 8 oz. / 1 cup coarse bulgur

225 gr / 8 oz. ground (minced) beef or lamb

1 tbsp. red pepper paste (optional; you can use additional 1 tbsp. tomato paste if not using red pepper paste)

1 tbsp. double concentrated tomato paste

Juice of ½ lemon

10 ml / 2 tsp. dried mint

5 ml / 1 tsp. red pepper flakes (or more, if you like spicier)

16 fl. oz. / 2 cups hot water

30 ml / 2 tbsp. olive oil

Salt and ground black pepper to taste

Plain yoghurt to serve

Instructions

Heat the olive oil in a large pan and stir in the ground (minced) meat. Sauté for 2-3 minutes over medium heat. Add the onions and coarsely chopped cabbage to the pan and sauté for another 4 -5 minutes (their volume will shrink as they cook). Stir in the bulgur, tomato paste, red pepper paste and water. Combine well. Add the lemon juice, red pepper flakes and dried mint and season with salt and ground black pepper. Bring to the boil then cover and cook over low heat for 15 – 20 minutes or until all cooked. Serve hot, with sprinkles of dried mint and red pepper flakes over top and a dollop of plain yoghurt by the side.

Lahmacun

Ingredients

For the dough

200g strong white bread flour, plus extra to dust

½ tsp salt

7g fast-action dried yeast

¼ tsp caster sugar

40ml sunflower oil, plus extra for oiling

1 medium free-range egg

75ml lukewarm water

For the topping

½ onion, finely chopped

1 green pepper, finely chopped

½ heaped tsp ground cinnamon

¼ tsp ground allspice

Scant tsp ground cumin

1 tsp aleppo chilli flakes (or ½ tsp regular chilli flakes)

2 heaped tbsp tomato purée (or domates salçasi)

Small bunch fresh flatleaf parsley, finely chopped, plus extra to serve

200g 20% fat beef mince

Dried sumac for sprinkling

35g toasted pine nuts (optional)

1 tbsp pomegranate molasses (optional)

Sliced cucumber, red onion and cherry tomatoes dressed with red wine vinegar and olive oil to serve

Recipe

For the dough, mix the flour, salt, yeast and sugar in a medium bowl. Mix the sunflower oil, egg and water in a jug, then stir into the dry ingredients to form a sticky dough. Tip out onto a lightly floured surface and knead for a few minutes until the dough becomes smooth and elastic. Put in a lightly oiled bowl, cover with a tea towel and leave to rise for 1 hour.