Turkmenistan Activates Partnership with UN in Youth Policy

On May 21, 2025, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov met with the UN Assistant Secretary-General for Youth Affairs Felipe Paullier at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

During the meeting, the parties examined in details the main areas and prospects for cooperation between Turkmenistan and the UN in the field of youth policy, and noted Turkmenistan’s contribution to the development of youth diplomacy.

The head of the Foreign Ministry of Turkmenistan informed that the country’s youth actively participates in international initiatives, including the UN, UNICEF and UNESCO programs. Speaking about the importance of involving young people in the processes of achieving the SDGs, the Minister emphasized that the SDG Young Ambassadors represent Turkmenistan at global platforms, such as the High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development, demonstrating the country’s contribution to achieving the global agenda.

As noted, guided by the goals and objectives of the UN Strategy “Youth 2030”, the Law of Turkmenistan “On State Youth Policy”, the State Program in the Field of State Youth Policy for 2021–2025, the Strategy for International Cooperation of the Youth of Turkmenistan for 2023–2030 were approved.

Along with this, the importance of holding a Regional Training for Young Diplomats and Civil Servants of Central Asia in Ashgabat in May of this year, jointly with the Office of the UN Resident Coordinator in Turkmenistan, was mentioned.

The parties discussed the draft of the Youth, Peace and Security Program for 2025–2027, aimed at supporting the country’s youth and adolescents, promoting their representation at regional and international events.

It was stated that the country intends to continue working to support the activities of the Central Asian Youth Dialogue, established at the initiative of Turkmenistan, in order to implement the international agenda “Youth, Peace and Security”.

Touching upon the topic of upcoming events, the parties touched upon the issues of holding the LLDC3 Youth Forum in the «Avaza» National Tourist Zone in August 2025 as part of the Third UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries (LLDC 3). ///MFA Turkmenistan, 21 May 2025