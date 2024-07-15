News Central Asia (nCa)

New Departments Established in Turkmenistan’s Foreign Ministry

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan (MFA) announced the creation of two new departments within its Central Office:
• the Department of Foreign Policy Information and Digital Diplomacy
• the Department of Consular Service.
This establishment, authorized by a Presidential Decree dated 11 July 2024, reflects the Ministry’s focus on enhancing both foreign policy communication and consular services.

On 15 July, 2024, the MFA held a meeting to review the first half of the year’s foreign policy activities.

The agenda included discussions related to proposals for further improvement of consular work.

Strategies for strengthening foreign policy information dissemination through digital channels and defining promising tasks and goals for the Ministry’s work in the second half of the year were discussed.

Reports were presented by Deputy Foreign Ministers and heads of various departments of the MFA. ///nCa, 15 July 2024

 

