News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

  

Home » 300th anniversary of Magtymguly Fragi celebrated in Kazan as part of the gastronomic festival

300th anniversary of Magtymguly Fragi celebrated in Kazan as part of the gastronomic festival

By

On 13-14 July 2024, the 300th anniversary of the great Turkmen poet Magtymguly Fragi was also celebrated in the capital of the Republic of Tatarstan as part of the Delicious Kazan gastronomic festival.

The celebration of the poet’s anniversary, which was organized by the Consulate General of Turkmenistan in Kazan, was held in the spirit of the festival. The highlight was a masterclass on preparing traditional Turkmen dishes – pilaf and yarma – cooked over a campfire. Skilled chefs demonstrated the art of their craft, revealing the secrets and intricacies of these popular dishes. Festival attendees, captivated by the process, eagerly asked questions and lined up for a taste of the finished meals.

While everyone was waiting in the warm summer weather for the already cooked pilaf to brew, the Turkmen chefs treated people to hot tungche tea, also cooked over a campfire, in the spirit of a real Turkmen tea party.

Meanwhile, on the main stage, the musical duo “Dutaryň sesi” (Sounds of Dutar) captivated the audience with melodies played on the traditional dutar instrument. They performed songs inspired by Magtymguly Fragi’s poems, drawing enthusiastic applause.

At the end of the festival, when all the dishes were ready, the participants were able to enjoy Turkmen national dishes. In addition to the tasting, an exquisite buffet was organized for the high-ranking guests, where they could appreciate the skills of the Turkmen chefs and the variety of dishes presented.

This celebration not only introduced residents and visitors of Kazan to the rich tapestry of Turkmen cuisine but also honored the legacy of Magtymguly Fragi. It served as a beautiful bridge, further strengthening cultural ties between Turkmenistan and Tatarstan.

It is worth noting that the Delicious Kazan Gastronomic Festival is an annual event that gathers culinary masters, gastronomic enthusiasts and lovers of national cuisine from all over Russia and neighboring countries under one roof. ///Consulate General of Turkmenistan in Kazan, 15 July 2024

 

 

Related posts:

  1. New music video in honor of the 300th anniversary of Magtymguly Fragi: Turkmenistan in the heart of Europe
  2. Seoul celebrates the 300th anniversary of Magtymguly Fragi
  3. Magtymguly’s 300th Anniversary to be celebrated jointly with UNESCO
  4. TURKSOY hosted a conference dedicated to the 300th anniversary of Magtymguly Fragi
  5. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres awarded the jubilee medal of Turkmenistan “On the 300th anniversary of Magtymguly Fragi”
  6. Turkmenistan Announces Motto for 2024 Celebrating the 300th Anniversary of Magtymguly Fragi
  7. A number of events dedicated to the 300th anniversary of the birth of Magtymguly Fragi took place in the Turkish city of Yozgat
  8. Turkmenistan Announces Grand Celebration for 300th Anniversary of Magtymguly Fragi
  9. Ashgabat hosted an International Conference of Ministers of Culture dedicated to the 300th anniversary of Magtymguly Fragi
  10. Arkadag Berdimuhamedov invited TURKSOY Secretary General to the celebration of the 300th anniversary of Magtymguly Fragi
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan