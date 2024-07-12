Turkmenistan and Türkiye Discuss Deepening Economic Ties and European Market Opportunities

Turkmenistan’s Ambassador to Belgium Sapar Palvanov met with Mr. Haluk Nuray, the Permanent Representative of the Economic Development Foundation and the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchange of Türkiye, Brussels Mission.

The meeting was aimed at exploring avenues for strengthened economic cooperation between Turkmenistan and Türkiye, with a particular focus on unlocking opportunities in the European market.

The sides exchanged valuable insights and experiences regarding Turkey’s business operations in Brussels and Turkmenistan’s approach to the European market.

Moreover, the parties identified potential for deeper economic ties between Turkmenistan and Türkiye.

The discussion delved into exploring opportunities for Turkmen goods and services in the European market, learning from Turkish experience of business doing in Brussels.

Strategies for improving market access for both Turkmenistan and Türkiye in the European market were explored. ///nCa, 12 July 2024