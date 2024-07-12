News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

  

Home » Turkmenistan and Türkiye Discuss Deepening Economic Ties and European Market Opportunities

Turkmenistan and Türkiye Discuss Deepening Economic Ties and European Market Opportunities

By

Turkmenistan’s Ambassador to Belgium Sapar Palvanov met with Mr. Haluk Nuray, the Permanent Representative of the Economic Development Foundation and the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchange of Türkiye, Brussels Mission.

The meeting was aimed at exploring avenues for strengthened economic cooperation between Turkmenistan and Türkiye, with a particular focus on unlocking opportunities in the European market.

The sides exchanged valuable insights and experiences regarding Turkey’s business operations in Brussels and Turkmenistan’s approach to the European market.

Moreover, the parties identified potential for deeper economic ties between Turkmenistan and Türkiye.

The discussion delved into exploring opportunities for Turkmen goods and services in the European market, learning from Turkish experience of business doing in Brussels.

Strategies for improving market access for both Turkmenistan and Türkiye in the European market were explored. ///nCa, 12 July 2024

 

Related posts:

  1. Turkmenistan, UAE Discuss Deepening Economic Ties
  2. Turkmenistan and Türkiye discuss boosting economic ties, gas cooperation
  3. Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Iran and Türkiye discuss international transport corridor
  4. Turkmenistan Consul Meets Astrakhan Governor, Discusses Deepening Ties
  5. Turkmenistan and Romania outline plans to expand trade and economic ties
  6. Russia and Türkiye actively discuss gas hub idea on the eve of the trilateral summit in Turkmenistan
  7. Türkiye is one of the strategic trade and economic partners of Turkmenistan, says President Serdar Berdimuhamedov
  8. Turkmenistan, CNPC Discuss Deepening Gas Cooperation
  9. ADB and Turkmenistan discuss cooperation in the fields of market diversification, energy and WTO accession support
  10. Turkmenistan, Türkiye Explore Twinning Ties and Cooperation
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan