Kazakhstan invites Turkmen exporters and business representatives to the North-South Transport Forum

Exporters and business representatives from Turkmenistan are invited to the North-South Transport Trade and Export Forum, which will be held on 19-20 July 2024 in Aktau under the chairmanship of Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan S.M. Zhumangarin.

The event will be organized by the Ministry of Transport of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The event will bring together representatives of government agencies and quasi-governmental organizations, business circles, railway administrations, manufacturers, exporters, transport and logistics companies and individual companies from the UNESCAP and ECO countries, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Afghanistan, Belarus, India, Iran, Oman, Pakistan, Russia, Syria, Turkmenistan and the United Arab Emirates.

The forum offers a platform to discuss key issues related to development of railways, highways, and ports, participation of key players in the North-South transport corridor, expanding export potential of agricultural products.

To participate in the Forum, please contact: +99362 948 560 /// nCa, 11 July 2024