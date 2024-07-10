The Nadar Gallery of the French Institute in Turkmenistan hosts an Exhibition “The Women of the Games”

On the eve of the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris, the exhibition “Les Elles des Jeux” (“The Women of the Games”) opened at the Nadar Gallery of the French Institute in Turkmenistan.

Presented by the National Sports Museum of Nice, this exhibition aims to tell (in French and English) the story of female athletes who took decades to gradually find their rightful place in the world of sports in general and, in particular, in the world of the Olympic movement.

This exhibition explores the remarkable journey of female athletes over 130 years. “Les Elles des Jeux” traces their evolution at the Olympic Games, highlighting both the challenges they faced and the pioneering spirit of leaders like Alice Milliat (founder of the 1922 World Women’s Games). The exhibit also pays homage to inspiring athletes, both French and international, including Christine Caron, Marie-José Pérec, Laure Manaudou, Clarisse Agbegnenou, and Simone Biles.

In addition, this exhibition presents a unique opportunity to discover the little-known but important history of women in sports, a journey through time marked by significant struggles and victories. This allows the public to understand the evolution of women’s place in sports and has a significant impact on the promotion of gender equality.

This exhibition is part of the Paris 2024 cultural program and has the label “Cultural Olympiad”.

The exhibition “Les Elles des Jeux” is open every day from 9:00 to 20:00 in the Nadar Gallery of the French Institute of Turkmenistan until September 2024. ///French Institute in Turkmenistan, 9 July 2024