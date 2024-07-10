News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

  

Home » The Nadar Gallery of the French Institute in Turkmenistan hosts an Exhibition “The Women of the Games”

The Nadar Gallery of the French Institute in Turkmenistan hosts an Exhibition “The Women of the Games”

By

On the eve of the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris, the exhibition “Les Elles des Jeux” (“The Women of the Games”) opened at the Nadar Gallery of the French Institute in Turkmenistan.

Presented by the National Sports Museum of Nice, this exhibition aims to tell (in French and English) the story of female athletes who took decades to gradually find their rightful place in the world of sports in general and, in particular, in the world of the Olympic movement.

This exhibition explores the remarkable journey of female athletes over 130 years. “Les Elles des Jeux”  traces their evolution at the Olympic Games, highlighting both the challenges they faced and the pioneering spirit of leaders like Alice Milliat (founder of the 1922 World Women’s Games).  The exhibit also pays homage to inspiring athletes, both French and international, including Christine Caron, Marie-José Pérec, Laure Manaudou, Clarisse Agbegnenou, and Simone Biles.

In addition, this exhibition presents a unique opportunity to discover the little-known but important history of women in sports, a journey through time marked by significant struggles and victories. This allows the public to understand the evolution of women’s place in sports and has a significant impact on the promotion of gender equality.

This exhibition is part of the Paris 2024 cultural program and has the label “Cultural Olympiad”.

The exhibition “Les Elles des Jeux” is open every day from 9:00 to 20:00 in the Nadar Gallery of the French Institute of Turkmenistan until September 2024. ///French Institute in Turkmenistan, 9 July 2024

 

Related posts:

  1. French Institute in Turkmenistan invites to the digital art exhibition “Escape”
  2. Exhibition at the French Institute in Ashgabat: World without End = Green World
  3. French Institute in Ashgabat announces the opening of the autumn session of training courses
  4. Club of French-speaking Women met in Ashgabat
  5. Games torch lights up, starts moving toward Olympic Village
  6. Asian Games Flag Hoisted in Turkmenistan – Medalists of Incheon Games given cash prizes
  7. Meeting in the Great Steppe: Astana Welcomes the World for 5th Nomad Games
  8. A specialist of the Turkmen-French archaeological expedition trained students of the Culture Institute in preserving ancient artifacts
  9. French Institute in Ashgabat to meet virtually with a famous Canadian writer
  10. International Relations Institute of Turkmenistan to host the final of the Francophonie 2024 and the Award ceremony is on 6 April 2024
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan