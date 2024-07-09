Turkmenistan’s Updated Red Book Lists 109 Vulnerable Plant Species

Earlier June, Turkmenistan unveiled the fourth edition of its Red Book, a vital document for conservation efforts. This publication is the culmination of years of dedicated work by scientists, biologists, zoologists, botanists, and ecologists. Galina Vlasenko, a leading researcher at the State Museum of Turkmenistan, detailed the Red Book’s significance in a recent article for “Neutral Turkmenistan.”

The new edition features 109 plant species in need of protection, including 15 trees and shrubs.

This represents a fraction of the over 2,500 plant species found in Turkmenistan, with approximately 700 residing in the Karakum desert alone.

Among the listed plants are several endemics, species unique to a specific region. Three such endemics are found within the Kaplankyr State Nature Reserve, including the Khiva saltwort, soft-leaved tamarisk, and the sandy acacia.

The Red Book’s creation involved extensive research on species populations and habitat assessments. Two dedicated biological commissions, focusing on animals and plants respectively, held numerous meetings and discussions to determine the inclusion of various species.

The botanical section of the new edition features 23 previously unrecorded plant species. One notable addition is the Turkmen juniper, a long-lived evergreen tree found in mountainous areas.

Other newly included plants requiring protection are snow-loving valerian, Regel’s pear, Iris narbutii, brilliant tulips (Hissar and Turkestan varieties), Eremurus alberti, Oshanin’s onion, Ophrys insectifera (an orchid species), and more.

A last-moment addition was the common medlar, discovered in 2021 after previously being thought regionally extinct.

The Red Book is a dynamic document that reflects the ever-changing state of flora and fauna. As new information becomes available, species may be added or removed depending on their conservation status.

The first Red Book of Turkmenistan was published in 1985, followed by subsequent editions in 1999 and 2011. This latest edition highlights the ongoing commitment to preserving Turkmenistan's unique biodiversity.