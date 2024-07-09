Kazakhstan President Meets New Ambassador to Turkmenistan, Discusses Upcoming Summit Talks On Tuesday, 9 Jul 2024, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received the country’s newly appointed Ambassador to Turkmenistan, Nurlan Nogayev.

According to Akorda, Tokayev stressed the importance of further strengthening the bonds of friendship, good neighborliness and strategic partnership with fraternal Turkmenistan.

The President set Nurlan Nogayev a number of tasks to develop bilateral cooperation, including in such areas as energy, transit and transport, trade and cultural and humanitarian cooperation.

The head of Kazakhstan instructed to pay special attention to the issues of qualitative filling of the substantive part of the upcoming summit talks.

It should be recalled the day before, during a working visit to Astana, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov met with his Kazakhstani counterpart Murat Nurtleu. ///nCa, 9 July 2024