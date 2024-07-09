News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

  

Home » Kazakhstan President Meets New Ambassador to Turkmenistan, Discusses Upcoming Summit Talks

Kazakhstan President Meets New Ambassador to Turkmenistan, Discusses Upcoming Summit Talks

By

Kazakhstan President Meets New Ambassador to Turkmenistan, Discusses Upcoming Summit Talks On Tuesday, 9 Jul 2024, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received the country’s newly appointed Ambassador to Turkmenistan, Nurlan Nogayev.

According to Akorda, Tokayev stressed the importance of further strengthening the bonds of friendship, good neighborliness and strategic partnership with fraternal Turkmenistan.

The President set Nurlan Nogayev a number of tasks to develop bilateral cooperation, including in such areas as energy, transit and transport, trade and cultural and humanitarian cooperation.

The head of Kazakhstan instructed to pay special attention to the issues of qualitative filling of the substantive part of the upcoming summit talks.

It should be recalled the day before, during a working visit to Astana, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov met with his Kazakhstani counterpart Murat Nurtleu. ///nCa, 9 July 2024

 

Related posts:

  1. President of Kazakhstan arrives for two-day state visit of Turkmenistan – Summit talks today
  2. Kazakhstan appoints new Ambassador to Turkmenistan
  3. The National Leader of Turkmenistan and the President of Kazakhstan discussed the current state of bilateral relations
  4. Foreign Ministries of Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan discussed the upcoming negotiations at the highest level
  5. Foreign Ministry of Kazakhstan – on the state visit of the President of Turkmenistan
  6. Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan – results of the summit talks – countries to set the Supreme Interstate Council
  7. Kazakhstan-Russia summit talks reaffirm commitment to good neighborliness and alliance
  8. Turkmenistan Ambassador Discusses Media Cooperation with The Korea Times President
  9. President of Kazakhstan received the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan
  10. FMs of Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan discussed preparations for President Tokayev’s official visit
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan