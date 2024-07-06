UN sees Turkmenistan as a reliable and responsible partner, says Antonio Guterres

On Friday, 5 July, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres arrived in Ashgabat on a visit.

At the Ashgabat International Airport, Guterres was met by the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty Arkadag Berdimuhamedov.

Welcoming the distinguished guest, the National Leader of the Turkmen people stressed that the expansion of cooperation with the United Nations is a strategic priority of Turkmenistan’s foreign policy. As noted, taking an active part in the affairs of the world community, Turkmenistan will continue to steadily follow the course of positive neutrality, peacefulness and good neighborliness.

Special emphasis was placed on the constructive nature of bilateral contacts within the framework of the implementation of the Framework Program for Cooperation in the Field of Sustainable Development for 2021-2025, which is the basic document for joint work.

Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov thanked Guterres for supporting the initiatives of the Turkmen side aimed at establishing and maintaining a climate of mutual understanding and trust on the planet.

In turn, Guterres stressed that the UN sees Turkmenistan as a reliable and responsible partner and is interested in further developing the established cooperation.

The unique international legal status of Turkmenistan’s permanent neutrality was reaffirmed, underscoring the country’s unwavering commitment to a peaceful foreign policy based on good neighborliness, equality, and mutually beneficial partnerships with all interested countries.

The UN Secretary-General praised the efforts of the National Leader of the Turkmen people in addressing issues related to the reduction and prevention of statelessness.

Chairman Halk Maslahaty and the head of the United Nations discussed the wide-ranging strategic partnership encompassing socio-economic, legal, humanitarian, educational, health, and environmental sectors. The parties reaffirmed their commitment to progressively building effective relations.///nCa, 6 July 2024