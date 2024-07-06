Türkiye’s Ephesus Experience Museum Named Best at Mondo-Dr Awards

News Central Asia (nCa)

The Ephesus Experience Museum, located in the ancient city of Ephesus, a UNESCO World Heritage Site in Türkiye, has won the top honour at the Mondo-Dr Awards, one of the world’s most distinguished accolades in technology, design and exhibition. Türkiye’s newest immersive museum made its mark on the world in the “Best Museum” category.

The Mondo-Dr Awards, organised by MONDO-DR magazine, which has been published for more than 30 years, was launched in 2017 to honour the finest installation projects globally. Over time, the awards have started to celebrate the best projects and achievements in the exhibition and hospitality sector, focusing on venue design, visitor experience, and technical installations. The seventh edition of the Mondo-Dr Awards was held on 12 June 2024 in Las Vegas. The Ephesus Experience Museum was deemed worthy of the Best Museum Award thanks to the evaluation by a panel of independent jury members who recognised outstanding work worldwide.

Ephesus Experience Museum: An Immersive Symphony on UNESCO Site

Ephesus Experience Museum, one of the first museums worldwide to combine experiential museology with historical storytelling, welcomes visitors to the ancient city of Ephesus in the beautiful Aegean city of İzmir. Ephesus, which attracts thousands of local and foreign tourists each year, is one of the most significant cities in the world and is among the most intriguing destinations on Türkiye’s Aegean coast. Ephesus has been a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 2015 and was one of the largest port cities of its time. Using immersive technologies, the Ephesus Experience Museum enables visitors to personally experience Ephesus’ daily life, trade, architecture, and art during these golden ages.

Developed by DEM Museums, Ephesus Experience Museum is designed by a large team comprising architects, curators, designers, artists, technology experts, historians, and archaeologists from leading companies and academic institutions in Türkiye and worldwide. The museum invites visitors to an unforgettable journey where they will explore Ephesus’ streets, learn about daily life in the past, and uncover the mysteries of the ancient world. 

Ephesus has been a city since Neolithic times, but it came to full prominence under the Roman Empire as the capital of Asia Minor. As the second most important city of the Roman Empire, Ephesus grew and prospered. Its populace was largely educated and wealthy, while its buildings were richly decorated and celebrated its inhabitants’ interests and good fortune. Today, Ephesus is one of the best-preserved ancient cities in the Mediterranean region and is home to the Temple of Artemis, one of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World.

