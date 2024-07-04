UPDATED: Arkadag Berdimuhamedov arrives in Astana to participate in the SCO summit

Today, on July 4, the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov left on a working visit to the Republic of Kazakhstan in order to participate in the Summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), TDH reports.

Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov met the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov at the Nursultan Nazarbayev International Airport in Astana, where the National flags of the SCO Summit participating countries were raised on flagpoles and a guard of Honor was lined up.

Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov will take part in the meeting in the SCO plus format, which will be held for the first time and will be held under the slogan “Strengthening multilateral dialogue – striving for sustainable peace and development.” The meeting will be attended by heads of observer States, distinguished guests and representatives of international organizations.

Diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan are developing in the spirit of friendship and strategic partnership. There are joint mutually beneficial projects in the transit and transport sector, and steps have been outlined to develop cooperation in the gas industry.

According to the results of last year, the volume of mutual trade between Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan amounted to $563 million, an increase of 28% compared to 2022. The positive trend continued this year: in 4 months, mutual trade increased, reaching $167.8 million. ///nCa, 4 July 2024