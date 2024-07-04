A solemn opening ceremony of the monument to the great Turkmen thinker Magtymguly Fragi took place in Astana

On July 4, 2024, a solemn opening ceremony of the monument to the great poet-thinker Magtymguly Fragi took place in the capital of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Astana. The ceremony was attended by the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, who is on a working visit to the Republic of Kazakhstan, Chairman of the Senate of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan Maulen Ashimbayev, Akim of the city of Astana Kassymbek Zhenis and other officials.

In his speech, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov emphasized that the installation of the monument to Magtymguly Fragi in the capital of the Republic of Kazakhstan in commemoration of the 300th anniversary of the poet-thinker in the year «Fount of Wisdom Magtymguly Fragi» testifies to the eternity and inviolability of our friendship. Continuing his speech, the National Leader of the Turkmen people stated that culture, music, poetry and creativity in general play a big role in maintaining close and cohesive ties at all times.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the monument, the Chairman of the Senate of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan Maulen Ashimbayev, noted that the legacy of Magtymguly Fragi is the property of all humanity. That is why the current year has been declared by the TURKSOY as a year of his name and the 300th anniversary of the poet is included in the list of significant dates of UNESCO. However, for the people of Kazakhstan, his work is filled with special meaning and warmed with brotherly warmth. According to Maulen Ashimbaev, the poetic heritage of the brilliant son of the Turkmen people is perceived in Kazakhstan as an integral part of the common treasury of Turkic culture for us, just like the poems and philosophical prose of the great Abai.

The monument to the Turkmen poet was erected in one of the rapidly developing and significant places in the Kazakh capital. The celebration, which took place in the year of international celebration of the 300th anniversary of the brilliant master of words, clearly demonstrates the deep cultural and spiritual ties of the two fraternal peoples, and the inviolability of friendly relations between Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan. ///nCa, 4 July 2024 (in cooperation with MFA Turkmenistan)