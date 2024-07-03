Turkmenistan Ombudsman Releases 2023 Human Rights Report

The Office of the Ombudsman of Turkmenistan has published its annual report on the human rights situation in the country for 2023.

The report, available on the official website of the State News Agency TDH [Turkmen State News Agency, comprises seven chapters. It details the status of human rights and freedoms in Turkmenistan, including civil, political, economic, social, and cultural rights. Additionally, the report highlights the Ombudsman’s efforts to address citizen appeals and promote human rights awareness.

The full Report titled “Report of the Authorized Representative for Human Rights in Turkmenistan – the Ombudsman on the activities and the human rights situation in the country in 2023” can be found here: https://tdh.gov.tm/en/post/41217/report-authorized-representative-human-rights-turkmenistan-ombudsman-activities-and-human-rights-situation-country-2023 ///nCa, 3 July 2024