News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

  

Home » Turkmenistan Ombudsman Releases 2023 Human Rights Report

Turkmenistan Ombudsman Releases 2023 Human Rights Report

By

The Office of the Ombudsman of Turkmenistan has published its annual report on the human rights situation in the country for 2023.

The report, available on the official website of the State News Agency TDH [Turkmen State News Agency, comprises seven chapters. It details the status of human rights and freedoms in Turkmenistan, including civil, political, economic, social, and cultural rights. Additionally, the report highlights the Ombudsman’s efforts to address citizen appeals and promote human rights awareness.

The full Report titled “Report of the Authorized Representative for Human Rights in Turkmenistan – the Ombudsman on the activities and the human rights situation in the country in 2023” can be found here: https://tdh.gov.tm/en/post/41217/report-authorized-representative-human-rights-turkmenistan-ombudsman-activities-and-human-rights-situation-country-2023 ///nCa, 3 July 2024

 

Related posts:

  1. Ombudsman of Turkmenistan attended high-level events in Geneva dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights
  2. The Regional Office for Central Asia of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights continues Human Rights Education School for young people with disabilities in Turkmenistan
  3. UN Human Rights Council: Turkmenistan’s human rights record to be examined by Universal Periodic Review
  4. Turkmenistan, EU Hold 16th Human Rights Dialogue
  5. Turkmenistan – EU Dialogue on human rights took place in Brussels
  6. Turkmenistan’s Journalists Enhance Capacity and Knowledge of Human Rights Issues
  7. Turkmenistan: “For every child, every right”: The Office of the Ombudsman, the Ministry of Education, UNICEF, and OHCHR continue to raise awareness on children rights in summer camps
  8. UNDP supports the Government of Turkmenistan in coordination, monitoring and reporting on human rights and SDG 16
  9. UNDP supports the Government of Turkmenistan to prepare for the Dialogue on the Universal Periodic Review with the UN Human Rights Council
  10. The Strategic Plan of the Office of the Ombudsman of Turkmenistan for 2024-2028 published
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan