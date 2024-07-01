Turkmenistan gears up for COP29 Climate Conference

Turkmenistan is ramping up preparations for the upcoming Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov presented a detailed report on strengthening Turkmenistan’s climate change cooperation during a Cabinet meeting on 28 Jun.

It was noted that in May 2022, Turkmenistan approved the Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) to the Paris Climate Agreement, and consistent measures are being taken to implement this document. Currently, the preparation of the 4th National Report based on the Framework Convention on Climate Change is being finalized, which is scheduled to be submitted to the Secretariat of this Convention by the end of this year.

The COP-29 Conference, which will be held in Baku on 11-22 NOV, will address a wide range of climate issues and hear relevant reports. Based on the key ideas and initiatives of the President of Turkmenistan, a number of proposals have been prepared for the development of international cooperation in this area.

Thus, starting from July, it is proposed to begin comprehensive preparations for the participation of the Turkmen delegation in this Conference. Particularly, there are plans to convene a meeting of the Working Group of the Interdepartmental Commission on Environmental Issues on 22 July.

Following the meeting, it seems advisable to develop new projects to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in Turkmenistan and adapt to climate change.

On the eve of the 19th Youth Conference (COY-19), to be held in Baku in November 2024, it is proposed to organize Youth Forums on climate change across all provinces and Ashgabat in September.

In addition, a proposal was made to hold an international conference on food Security in the Context of Climate Change in Ashgabat in November this year. This forum is planned to be organized under the auspices of the United Nations and jointly with its specialized agencies – the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), the World Health Organization (WHO), the World Food Program and the Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov commended Turkmenistan’s significant contributions to global climate change efforts and approved the proposed initiatives. ///nCa, 1 July 2024