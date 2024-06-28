Design Plus is a launch pad for creative entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan

Elvira Kadyrova and Ravilya Kadyrova

The NGO Design Plus is a unique organization in Turkmenistan. It is an association of highly talented arts and crafts people.

Ms. Tajigul Gurbanova is at the core of Design Plus. She is a famous and accomplished artist, art historian and critic, and organizer of exhibitions. She is a member of the Union of Artists of Turkmenistan.

Under the umbrella of the Design Plus, the renowned and new artists have found the opportunity to display their works in Turkmenistan and a number of other countries.

It is so very advantageous, not just for the artists who get the chance to present their work to the prospective buyers but also the lovers of art who get the opportunity to acquire the delightful masterpieces at reasonable price.

The exhibitions are also the occasion for the art lovers to get acquainted with the talented crafts people. By getting in touch directly with the creative artists, the people can order the works of art according to their specific requirements.

If you have been in Turkmenistan for some time, the chances are that you have already seen the exquisite works of art created by the Design Plus team.

We are giving here the contact details of Ms. Tajigul Gurbanova ans some of the members of the Design Plus team:

Tajigul Gurbanova

Phone – +993-65-540048

Email – artbazartm@gmail.com

Instagram – @artbazar_tm

Jennet Yusupova

Phone – +993-65-635180

Sona Halustowa

Phone – +993-65-230044

Imo – +99365230044

Instagram – @khalustova

TikTok – @sona_389

JBK

Phone – +993-61-343871

Hemdem Haly

Phone – 993-65-640086

Email – hemdemcarpet@gmail.com

Instagram – @hemdemcarpet

TikTok – @hemdemcarpet

Here are just a few samples of the vast collections created by these master craftspeople:

