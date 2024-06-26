Briefing Highlights Magtymguly Fragi’s Legacy

A press briefing titled “Magtymguly – All humanity Poet” was held on Tuesday, 25 June, in Arkadag city. The event focused on the enduring influence of the renowned Turkmen poet.

Discussions highlighted the importance of Magtymguly’s work in shaping moral values among the younger generation. The briefing emphasized how Fragi’s principles of humanism, peace, and friendship continue to guide modern Turkmenistan’s political approach.

The speakers discussed ways to popularize the spiritual heritage of the people and their history, which is a key link in the preservation of intangible national values. The introduction of techniques and methods of multimedia journalism and digital technologies into this process contributes to the popularization of the unique traditions of Turkmen folk and dance art.

The forum was attended by representatives of local and foreign media, state TV channels, cultural figures, representatives of foreign diplomatic missions. ///nCa, 26 June 2024