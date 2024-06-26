News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

  

Home » Briefing Highlights Magtymguly Fragi’s Legacy

Briefing Highlights Magtymguly Fragi’s Legacy

By

A press briefing titled “Magtymguly – All humanity Poet” was held on Tuesday, 25 June, in Arkadag city. The event focused on the enduring influence of the renowned Turkmen poet.

Discussions highlighted the importance of Magtymguly’s work in shaping moral values among the younger generation. The briefing emphasized how Fragi’s principles of humanism, peace, and friendship continue to guide modern Turkmenistan’s political approach.

The speakers discussed ways to popularize the spiritual heritage of the people and their history, which is a key link in the preservation of intangible national values. The introduction of techniques and methods of multimedia journalism and digital technologies into this process contributes to the popularization of the unique traditions of Turkmen folk and dance art.

The forum was attended by representatives of local and foreign media, state TV channels, cultural figures, representatives of foreign diplomatic missions. ///nCa, 26 June 2024

 

 

Related posts:

  1. International Conference in Bucharest Delves into Magtymguly Fragi’s Legacy: Celebrating Great Turkmen Poet
  2. Magtymguly’s Life and Legacy Explored in New Documentary filmed in Russia
  3. Turkmenistan Announces Grand Celebration for 300th Anniversary of Magtymguly Fragi
  4. Turkmenistan Gifts Carpet depicting Magtymguly Fragi to World Customs Organization Museum
  5. Kyrgyzstan may introduce lectures about Magtymguly’s legacy into school and university curriculum
  6. Turkmenistan showcases policy priorities and cultural heritage at Brussels embassy briefing
  7. Magtymguly Fragi Center Opens in Baku
  8. Turkmen National Institute of World Languages has developed an app devoted to Magtymguly’s poetry
  9. Speech by President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov at the opening ceremony of the monument to Magtymguly Fragi and the park complex
  10. Astana Hosts Scientific and Creative Event Honoring Turkmen Poet Magtymguly Fragi
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan