UNDP and Turkmenportal host a Training on Gender and Disability-Inclusive Communication for Yenme Public Organization

Ashgabat, 24 June 2024 – The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Turkmenistan, in collaboration with the private media portal “Turkmenportal,” organized a training session on Gender and Disability-Inclusive Communication for the staff and volunteers of the “Yenme” public organization. The event took place on June 24, 2024, at the UN Building in Ashgabat.

The goal of this training is to equip participants with the knowledge and skills needed to promote inclusivity and diversity within the framework of “Yenme” by implementing inclusive communication practices that meet international standards. Moreover, it seeks to foster personal and professional development among participants by deepening their understanding of inclusive communication principles.

The training encompassed various communication techniques, empowering participants to enhance inclusivity and engagement. This involved learning social media strategies for public outreach, crafting gender-inclusive messages, and employing disability-inclusive communication methods. Participants gained hands-on experience in promoting content across social media platforms and were introduced to essential documents promoting inclusivity, such as the UN Disability Inclusion Strategy and the UNDP Gender Equality Strategy.

“At UNDP, our commitment to inclusiveness is at the heart of everything we do. Through policies and strategies that emphasize gender equality and disability inclusion, we strive to ensure that no one is left behind,” remarked Tomica Paovic, UNDP Officer-in-Charge in Turkmenistan. “This training plays a vital role in empowering the ‘Yenme’ public organization to embrace and enact inclusive communication practices, furthering their role in our joint mission to empower people with disabilities and women in Turkmenistan”.

The event was organized within the framework of the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between UNDP and Turkmenportal signed in September 2022 to accelerate progress on the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in Turkmenistan.

About Yenme

Yenme Public Organization of Turkmenistan is dedicated to providing social support to various vulnerable groups in the community. Their efforts are focused on improving the lives of people with disabilities, children with developmental differences, elderly individuals, and orphans. Through a range of initiatives and programs, Yenme strives to create a more inclusive and supportive environment for those in need, ensuring that everyone has access to the care and resources they deserve.

About UNDP Turkmenistan

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) is the leading UN organization fighting to end the injustice of poverty, inequality, and climate change. Working with our broad network of partners, we provide technical and financial support to help countries achieve the Sustainable Development Goals and build a more inclusive and sustainable societies.



About “Turkmenportal”

“Turkmenportal” is a non-governmental news site and information service portal based in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan. It actively raises public awareness of global events and expands knowledge across various development areas, including business development, digital transformation, climate change, gender equality and women’s empowerment, inclusive healthcare, education, sports, and more. ///UNDP Turkmenistan