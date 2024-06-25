Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan Eye Diversification of Middle Corridor

News Central Asia (nCa)

Chairman Rovshan Rustamov of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC met with his counterpart, Chairman of the Turkmen Railways Agency Azat Atamuradov, and a high-level delegation from the Turkmen Marine and River Ways agency (Turkmendenizderyayollary) during a recent working visit to Ashgabat.

Discussions focused on strengthening railway cooperation between the two countries, with an aim to increase cargo volume and explore multimodal options for transporting goods along the Central Asia-Europe and China-Europe routes.

Additionally, Rustamov met with the heads from Turkmennebit (Turkmen oil), Turkmengaz (Turkmen gas), Turkmenhimiya (Turkmen chemicals), and the Turkmen State Chamber of Commerce and Exchange. He provided detailed information on Azerbaijan Railways’ efforts to expand the capabilities of the Middle Corridor. ///nCa, 25 June 2024 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Turkmenistan)

 

