Leaders of Uzbekistan and Mongolia agreed to prepare a new program of multifaceted cooperation

The President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and the President of Mongolia Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh held talks with the participation of official delegations of the two countries, Dunyo IA reports.

President of Mongolia expressed sincere gratitude to the President of Uzbekistan for the invitation to pay a state visit to Uzbekistan and the warm welcome provided.

The Leader of Uzbekistan, having warmly welcomed the distinguished guest and all members of the official delegation, emphasized that the first state visit of the President of Mongolia opens a new page in developing multifaceted relations between Uzbekistan and Mongolia.

During the talks, issues of further enhancing mutually beneficial cooperation between the countries were considered.

The intensification of contacts and exchanges at the level of governments, relevant ministries, and agencies was noted with satisfaction. Trade volumes are growing. Political consultations have been fruitfully held in preparation for the current summit. These days, the official opening of the Mongolian Embassy in Tashkent will take place.

It was noted that strengthening political dialogue and interparliamentary relations, continuing mutual support within the framework of international organizations, and intensifying contacts in security are important.

It was emphasized that Mongolia was among the first countries to fully support Uzbekistan’s accession to the World Trade Organization and sign the corresponding protocol.

Special attention was paid to deepening trade and economic cooperation during the talks.

The potential for increasing mutual trade by 5-10 times in the coming years was noted, primarily due to the expansion of the range and volumes of supplies of in-demand products.

For these purposes, the governments were instructed to create a joint working group on increasing trade turnover, work on the issue of opening official trading houses in Ulaanbaatar and Tashkent, prepare for signing an Agreement on Preferential Trade, and also make proposals for mutual simplification of market access conditions.

In addition, an agreement was reached to hold mutual industrial exhibitions in the capitals of the two countries.

The President of Uzbekistan took the initiative to adopt a medium-term Industrial Cooperation Program. Several specific areas of interaction have been identified as priorities.

First, this is a partnership in geological exploration, development, and processing of raw materials, with the organization of personnel training in this area.

In addition, comprehensive cooperation will be established in agriculture and related industries. In this direction, plans are already in place to organize large livestock complexes in Karakalpakstan, Namangan, and other regions.

Proposals have been prepared for the import of meat and its processed products from Mongolia, as well as for the return supply of poultry meat, fruits and vegetables and other agricultural products from Uzbekistan.

Intentions were supported to create a production cluster for meat products that meet Halal standards for export to the region’s countries.

Projects have also been proposed for the deep processing of wool and leather, producing finished products, and procuring fruits and vegetables.

It was emphasized that partnerships between research institutes, including livestock farming, should be developed in these areas.

The parties also agreed to facilitate the implementation of private sector projects and the promotion of business initiatives.

Today, the leaders of Uzbekistan and Mongolia will hold a meeting with representatives of the business communities of the two countries, who have prepared new project proposals.

These include opening a modern diagnostic center in Tashkent based on advanced technological solutions, projects in light industry, digitalization, pharmaceuticals, and others.

The newly created Business Council’s active work and the regular holding of joint business forums should facilitate these plans.

Basic agreements on mutual protection of investments and tax principles will be adopted to support cooperation projects.

Essential air and road transport agreements are adopted during the visit to strengthen transport connectivity. The issue of establishing direct flights between the two capitals will be studied.

It was also proposed to conduct a joint analysis of the most efficient, shortest transport corridors, including those running through Kyrgyzstan and China.

An agreement was reached to hold the Intergovernmental Commission’s first meeting at the level of the Deputy Prime Ministers to effectively promote the entire economic agenda.

Significant attention was paid to strengthening cultural and humanitarian ties and exchanges.

It was noted that the real bridge of friendship and partnership is the citizens of Mongolia, who, in different years, studied at higher education institutions in Uzbekistan.

An agreement was reached to establish academic exchanges between leading universities and to resume the education of talented Mongolian students in Uzbekistan based on grants.

Tomorrow a joint concert of art masters will be held in Tashkent with the participation of the famous Mongolian orchestra “Morin Khuur”.

To bring the two countries’ peoples closer together, it was proposed to prepare a Program of Humanitarian Cooperation and hold cross Culture Days in Tashkent and Ulaanbaatar next year.

It was noted that considering the visa-free regime between the two countries, it is essential to develop tourist exchanges based on adopting joint programs and products.

In addition, interaction will be established in ecology and environmental protection, sports, and youth exchanges.

Following the talks, it was instructed to prepare an action plan for the timely and high-quality implementation of the agreements reached.

The President of Uzbekistan accepted President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh’s invitation to return to Mongolia to continue the fruitful dialogue. ///nCa, 25 June 2024 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Uzbekistan to Turkmenistan) originally published by Dunyo (https://dunyo.info/en/prezident/lidery-uzbekistana-i-mongolii-dogovorilis-o-podgotovke-novoy-programmy-mnogoplanovogo-sotrudnichestva )