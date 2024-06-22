UNDP engages with Youth in Turkmenistan as part of the 100-Day Global Consultation on Digital Inclusion

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan – June 21, 2024: The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Turkmenistan, in partnership with the Institute of International Relations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, organized a youth event as part of the 100-Day Global Consultation on Digital Inclusion. This initiative, launched by the UNDP in anticipation of the Summit of the Future scheduled for September 2024, aims to promote an open, free, and secure future for all, grounded in the Sustainable Development Goals.

The youth event, hosted at the UN Building in Ashgabat on June 21, 2024, offered Turkmen students a platform to express their views and aspirations concerning the evolving digital landscape. The agenda included presentations on the UNDP’s global efforts in promoting digital transformation and a global perspective through the “Digital Inclusion Playbook” presented by Mr. Gary Chew, Digital Transformation Advisor from the UNDP Singapore Global Centre for Technology, Innovation and Sustainable Development. He highlighted: “Digital inclusion is a critical foundation for shared economic and social progress. UNDP’s playbook offers a comprehensive, multi-stakeholder approach that is both action-oriented and adaptable to the changing global landscape. UNDP has also initiated a 100-day consultation to engage its global network for collective insights to advance digital inclusion, and we welcome the valued perspectives of youth in Turkmenistan”.

Following the presentations, participants engaged in facilitated group discussions to explore challenges and opportunities related to digital transformation and inclusion in their communities. These discussions will inform the development of strategies to bridge the digital divide, empower youth, promote gender equality and build a more inclusive digital future in the world.

The meeting was organized as part of the “#TurkmenYouth4SDGs” Educational Sessions series, launched by UNDP in Turkmenistan in collaboration with the Institute of International Relations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan to engage the country’s student youth in the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

***

The Digital Inclusion Playbook was launched at the ATxSummit in Singapore on May 31, 2024, by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in collaboration with Singapore’s Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA).

The Playbook offers a foundational framework, policy recommendations, and global case studies to support countries in promoting digital literacy, trust, and confidence. This initiative is vital for economic and social progress, ensuring that digital inclusion strategies evolve with technological advancements.

UNDP is engaging its network across 170 countries in a 100-day global consultation from June to September 2024 with the aim to generate collective insights on advancing digital inclusion in a dynamic world. The insights from this global consultation will enrich the next phase of the Digital Inclusion Playbook (Playbook 2.0), fostering collaboration among policymakers and practitioners worldwide. ///nCa, 22 June 2024 (in cooperation with UNDP Turkmenistan)

Here are some photos from the event: